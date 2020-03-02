Kourtney and Kim Kardashian looked like twins in similar head-to-toe latex outfits

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian matched in latex outfits on Sunday. source Pierre Suu/Contributor/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris wearing daring latex outfits.

The sisters wore looks that were fresh off the runway from Balmain’s fall 2020 show.

Both reality TV stars were also seen wearing the outfits to Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” fans have seen Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian poke fun at each other over their fashion choices, but it looks like the sisters decided to get on the same page for Paris Fashion Week.

The reality stars were photographed at Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Paris wearing similar latex outfits that were fresh off the runway from Balmain’s fall 2020 show.

“Oh, my God, this is insane,” Kardashian West said on her Instagram Stories as she filmed some of the outfits Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, had sent over on Sunday. “Olivier, you are too good to me.”

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian wore latex outfits from Balmain’s fall 2020 collection. source Pierre Suu/Contributor/Getty Images

Kourtney kept it simple in a burgundy top, high-waisted pants, and knee-high black boots. Kim, on the other hand, looked more futuristic in a high-neck bodysuit, caramel pants, a matching latex jacket that appeared to have built-in gloves as sleeves, and gold ankle-strap sandals.

The sisters were also pictured wearing the same outfits at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show later that afternoon. They sat next to West, who donned a gray shirt, leather pants, and black sunglasses.

caption Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kanye West attended Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show together. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kardashian West wore two other latex looks from Balmain while she was in Paris. The second outfit, which she shared photos of on her Instagram Stories, featured a burgundy jacket designed with accentuated shoulder pads.

Her third outfit was a head-to-toe pink latex ensemble that looked identical to the caramel one she wore earlier in the day. She paired the outfit with a yellow-gold “Kimye” necklace and Yeezy season eight thong sandals.

caption Kim Kardashian West was photographed wearing a pink latex look on Sunday night. source Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Kardashian West has never been one to shy away from the latex trend. For an after-party following the 2019 Met Gala, she changed into a custom Mugler latex minidress that featured a plunging neckline and tons of shimmering tassels.

caption Kim Kardashian West attends a 2019 Met Gala after-party. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

At Tom Ford’s spring 2018 show, the SKIMS founder wore a skin-tight latex bodycon dress with simple black sandals.

caption Kim Kardashian West wore a latex bodycon dress to Tom Ford’s spring/summer 2018 fashion show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tom Ford

In 2015, Kardashian West was seen wearing a pink latex dress with a fur coat in London.

caption Kim Kardashian West wore a latex dress while out in London with Kanye West in 2015. source Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

The KKW Beauty founder was even wearing latex ensembles back in 2014. She wore an Atsuko rose-colored dress with gray suede pumps to a fragrance event in Australia.

caption Kim Kardashian first wore latex in 2014 to promote a fragrance in Australia. source Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Kardashian West has been wearing latex dresses for years, and it doesn’t appear as if she will grow tired of the trend anytime soon.