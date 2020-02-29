Kim Kardashian posted her 9th-grade school picture and people are saying she looks just like her daughter Chicago

caption Kim Kardashian West with her daughters North (left) and Chicago (right) in September 2019. source Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West doesn’t often share childhood photos, but on Friday, she posted her 9th-grade school portrait on Instagram.

Her latest picture has fans comparing the reality star to her 2-year-old daughter with Kanye West, Chicago.

“You and Chi are literal twins,” Khloé Kardashian wrote in a comment on the picture.

In a previous throwback photo, fans were quick to compare Kardashian West to a young version of her oldest daughter, North.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Of all the photos Kim Kardashian West shares on social media, it’s a rare occasion that she posts pictures from her childhood.

When she does share throwbacks to her younger years, though, fans seem to have a strong reaction at which of her four kids she most resembles.

On Friday, the reality TV star and SKIMS founder shared a previously unseen photo – her ninth-grade class portrait – on Instagram.

Her family members, fans, and followers alike were quick to compare the reality TV star’s younger self to her youngest daughter with Kanye West, 2-year-old Chicago West.

Khloé Kardashian commented on the picture, writing, “You and Chi are literal twins.”

“You look just like Chi in this pic. Not sure how I just realized that but you do!” Jonathan Cheban, a food blogger and a friend of the Kardashians, commented on the photo.

Earlier this year, Kardashian West posted a rare childhood photo showing her with her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, and many fans noted her resemblance to her oldest daughter, North.

“I thought that was North on the right!” one fan wrote of the mother-daughter lookalike.

“Wow look at North, I mean Kim..” another fan commented on the January Instagram post.

When fans of the Kardashian family aren’t pointing out the sisters’ resemblance to their kids, they tend to share their strong reactions to how much Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney look alike – such as in pictures from a KKW perfume campaign photoshoot.

In a tweet from November, Kardashian West seemed to confuse many followers with a photo of her and her sisters, as many fans expressed confusion about who was who, with some calling the sisters triplets.