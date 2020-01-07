Kim and Khloe Kardashian responded to a Twitter user who criticized them for not donating to Australian relief services

caption Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are reality TV stars. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic and Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian slammed a Twitter user who accused them of talking about climate change and the Australian bushfires without donating “even a penny” to relief efforts.

Screenshots show user @Zenalexandriaxo tweeting at Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, on Sunday, saying, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.”

.@KimKardashian claps back at a person who slammed her for ‘not donating’ to relief services for Australia’s bushfires: “nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything” pic.twitter.com/j4OBKcxeyu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2020

Kardashian West was quick to respond, tweeting, “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything.”

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

Khloé also got in on the action, tweeting a Bible verse about hypocrites shortly after Kim responded on Monday.

“We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet, adding, “Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention.”

Modern King James Version

Therefore when you do your merciful deeds, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, so that they may have glory from men. Truly I say to you, They have their reward. https://t.co/kAzUowI3iS — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020

We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020

Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020

Even though @Zenalexandriaxo’s original tweet has since been deleted, users were still sharing their criticisms of the wealthy family in Kim and Khloé’s Twitter mentions.

Ok but didn’t you publicize you and Kanye renting out a Boeing 747 commercial airplane last year? No amount of charitable donation or trees any person or organization could plant cancel out those carbon emissions. — Abby (@altaylor1992) January 6, 2020

You publicize everything else tho ???? AND STILL WEAR FUR….AND TAKE PRIVATE JETS…wild. — The Girl With The Hoops (@lil_miss_bill) January 6, 2020

Okay but hear me out on this one, wouldn’t honesty in this situation help influence others to participate? — Zoe (@zoemokey) January 6, 2020

I’d personally be more impressed if the whole gang said you know what let’s just not fly private jets everywhere if everyone changes their lifestyles a little it makes a big difference… — Claudia Chia (@clouds_____) January 6, 2020

Khloé and Kim weren’t the only members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to get called out for their response (or lack thereof) to the Australian wildfires. On Twitter, users also called Kylie Jenner a “hypocrite” for wearing fur in an Instagram story after she mourned animals dying in the Australian bushfires.

Representatives for Kim, Khloé, and Kylie didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.