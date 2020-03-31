Kim Kardashian said Kourtney made her bleed during their physical fight on ‘KUWTK’: ‘She scratched me so hard’

- source
- NBC / E!
- Kim Kardashian West discussed her physical fight with Kourtney Kardashian during a remote interview with Jimmy Fallon.
- The sisters pushed and hit each other during the season 18 premiere of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” – but Kim said the cameras didn’t catch when Kourtney made her bleed.
- “I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard,” Kim told Fallon. “You didn’t really get to see that detail.”
- “When I looked down at my arm and I saw that she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just, you know, went over and slapped her back,” she continued. “It’s not my proudest moment, but we were going through it.”
- Kim also revealed that their mom, Kris Jenner, cried when she saw the violent clip: “She was like, ‘Who are you guys?'”
