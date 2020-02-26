Kourtney and Kim Kardashian get into a physical fight in the teaser for season 18 of ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West get into an argument on season 18 of their reality show.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West get into an argument on season 18 of their reality show.
  • A trailer for season 18 of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” shows Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West in the middle of a fight that leads to a full-blown physical confrontation.
  • The argument appears to begin with Kourtney pointing a finger at her sister and proceeding to throw a small object at Kim (at the 0:22 mark), who bats it away with her hands.
  • Kourtney is then seen lunging toward Kim, who is laying on the ground and grabbing Kourtney’s arm.
  • Seconds later in the teaser, Kim rises up and says, “Don’t ever come at me like that,” before elbowing her sister.
  • The video also features footage of a verbal disagreement between Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, an awkward moment in which Kim reveals that she invited Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson to dinner, and a brief cameo by Scott Disick. Season 18 will premiere on March 26.
