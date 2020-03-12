Kimpton Epic Miami offers lots of perks like wine hour, Cuban coffee, exercise classes, awesome views, a great pool deck, and also some unwanted noise — here’s what you should know

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The award-winning, 54-story Kimpton EPIC was one of Miami’s first sustainable luxury boutique hotels and recently underwent an extensive redesign. The results are both minimalistic and majestic.

On-site amenities include two noteworthy restaurants, a divinely designed retail-bar-cigar lounge, as well as Exhale spa and fitness center, and a pair of beautiful terrace pools on the 16th floor.

I stayed in an 18th floor Cityview King Premier, comped for review, but starts at $293 depending on the view or floor. Although I could hear noise from other guests and the bathroom wasn’t updated, I enjoyed the balcony views, indulgent services, and thoughtful attention to accessibility needs, children, and pets.

I drove to Miami’s Kimpton EPIC Hotel with some slight trepidation. Since the EPIC debuted in 2008 on the eastern side of the downtown waterfront, the area has exploded in growth. What was once a ghost district is now a tightly packed, urbane refuge for Millennials and Gen-Xers who live in high-rises amid booming hotel, restaurant, and financial industries.

As a result, the EPIC, formerly singular, is surrounded by construction. Many of the cityside views from the 54 stories feature cranes. Plus, if you make a wrong turn in this war-zone of steel beams and concrete slabs, it takes forever, plus a good 30 minutes, to find your way back.

Regardless, the Kimpton EPIC, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, is in a prime location for business travelers and those who want to experience all the museums, performing arts centers, bars, and restaurants that this pulsating district offers. Thanks to a 2019 renovation, it’s fresh and up-to-date, with the lobby, guest rooms and suites, and pool deck all seeing redos.

My entry-level, 475-square-foot, Cityview King Premier was comped for this review, but starts at $305 per night during the winter and falls to $239 in the low summer season. Suites jump up to 700 to 950 square feet, and begin at $400 per night and even drop to $335 in the slow season.

Overall, the rooms are comparable to and, in some cases, less expensive than other, similar hotels nearby. It’s all poses a strong value too given the generously proportioned rooms and suites, views from the private balconies, the deferential service, amenities like evening wine hour and morning coffee, and an unbeatable location. I’d certainly brave both traffic and construction to return.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Kimpton EPIC Miami.

caption The EPIC is a dog-friendly hotel – no matter how big your canine is. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

When I entered the soaring two-story lobby, I discovered vibrant, active seating arrangements with groups of chatting, well-heeled guests; and dogs of all breeds and sizes, including a massive but well-behaved German Shepherd. The EPIC caters to all families and their pets. There’s a kids’ room and Kimpton kids program, and treats and toys for canines that were all apparent right off the bat.

The lobby was buzzing with a happy hour crowd, both those staying on-site to enjoy drinks and those leaving for other venues, waiting for their cars. After arriving at 5:30 p.m., I had left my car with surprising ease in the valet roundabout, but for a whopping $44 overnight fee. And even though you can request your car an unlimited number of times, it’s not quick to retrieve it, as I discovered when I left the following morning. Like others, I waited 20 minutes. For downtown attractions, restaurants, and other nearby off-site venues, I suggest more convenient ride-sharing services instead.

In spite of the sizeable number of people, some who were no doubt in town for a marathon the next day, the reception was empty and I checked in right away.

As the clerk handed me two key cards, he explained several of the hotel’s amenities, beginning with, “You’ve arrived right in the middle of evening wine hour.” He gestured over to a hosted table near what’s called the Living Room lobby, in front of the restaurant Zuma, where silver bowls were filled with bottles of white and rose wine. In the mornings, the same area is used for complimentary coffee. These are both daily amenities, included in the resort fee of $29.

caption Evening wine hour runs from 5 to 6 p.m. nightly. In the mornings, the same table holds complimentary coffee. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

I confess that after a long week, the wine held more attraction for me than the elucidation of the classes at the spa and fitness facility, Exhale, or details such as the 24-hour room service options, how to get on the Wi-Fi, and how to use the elevator (you need to insert your room card).

I was so distracted by the beauty of the vaulted lobby, which contained metal sculptures, potted palms, and creative light fixtures, as well as my good wine fortune, that I even left my credit card on the counter. After I got up to my room – glass in hand, of course – a bellboy kindly brought it back to me.

caption Dine or work, the bistro table and chairs were designed to be multi-purpose. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

The 411 guest rooms and suites were recently renovated with a palette of beige, white, and blue to reflect the sandy and oceanic hues of this sea-level city. I stayed in a standard, entry-level Cityview King Premier (you can also request the Double/Double, which is the same room with two beds), comped for the purposes of this review, but starts at $293 in summer’s low season, and rises based on time of year and according to the view or height of the floor.

At 475 square feet, the room was commodious with floor-to-ceiling windows that opened onto a 66-square-foot balcony that made it feel even larger.

caption Renovated bedrooms featured palettes of beige, white, and blue, with a bathroom connected by way of a window. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

The bed, complete with Frette linens on top of a pillowtop mattress, featured a linen bolster mounted upon a larger, slatted wood headboard that metaphorically suggests driftwood. With apologies to my husband, who picked out our mattress, it was better than my bed at home. I especially appreciated the reading light inset into the bolster, which was both a romantic and functional option.

Two different seating areas positioned on the light wood floor also picked up these textures and textiles, with a little bit of white marble and black metal thrown in via accent tables. The effect was straight out of Architectural Digest. As someone who is surrounded at home by books, papers, and other assorted non-essential literary decor that visitors kindly call disorganized, I found it, like a magazine, both relaxing and aspirational.

caption The spacious closet included some tropical necessities, such as an umbrella and a yoga mat. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

In the closet, which had a lovely tropical leaf and hummingbird backdrop, a yoga mat was propped on top of the safe. Along with the hangers and bathrobe, an umbrella hung from the rod, an accouterment that should come in handy during hurricane season. A luggage rack and an extra pillow were also stashed there, both items I’ve seen missing from other hotels recently.

A 36-inch flat-screen smart TV was mounted across from the bed. Underneath, in the bureau, an honor bar offered drinks and an assortment of interesting snacks that reflected Miami culture, including dried mango and plantain chips. It seemed a great way to get a taste of the Magic City almost immediately.

On top of the bureau, an ice bucket and a pair of stemless wine glasses sat in a leather tray next to a reading lamp with a white marble base. The lamp was also next to the bistro seating area, which functioned dually as a workstation. There were several outlets here for devices, or a place to dine, and room service was 24 hours.

caption While the rooms were painstakingly updated to a modern T, the bathroom fixtures still need refinishing, and cleaning. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

The bathroom that had a private room for the toilet and square cut-out over the soaking tub. I’m not fond of this style of bathroom, though. If you want privacy, you have to pull down the shade.

As much as I appreciated the room’s recent upgrades, I was disappointed to find that the bathroom’s fixtures hadn’t received the same treatment. Or, worse, have suffered since then. The marble on the vanity, between the double bowl sinks, had scars, and the soaking tub was stained with so many small brown rust spots it looked like someone had spilled coffee. The glazing needs to be redone.

I used the walk-in shower, tucked somewhat unappealingly in a corner but still with a delightful rainfall showerhead.

caption The Exhale spa products were luxurious, but they’d be more wholesome in large-format packaging that was better for the at-risk, sea-level environment. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

I was also confused why the Kimpton, one of the first in its field when it comes to eco-responsibility, is still using single-use plastics regarding its toiletries. The Exhale spa white tea toiletries were lustrous with essential oils and smelled delicious. But this hotel is located in a sinking city. Appearance is everything.

caption Every room has a private balcony. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

The balcony, by far, was the best part of the room. My side of the hotel was located above the Miami River where it leads into Biscayne Bay, and across from the Miami Circle Park at Brickell Point. The Miami Circle is an archaeologic find that is now a National Historic Landmark. This Tequesta relic is part of the green space and riverwalk where hotel guests and their dogs can stretch their legs.

Day or night, take your room service, your evening wine hour drink, or your partner out here and watch the city. If the Cityview room is supposed to be the standard bearer, then it’s clear that there’s no bad view in the house.

caption The views from the EPIC are exactly what the name of the hotel suggests source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

That said, the noise in the hallway from other guests and housekeepers was intrusive in the morning. Had I stayed during the week, I would have been able to hear the traffic and construction.

Next time, I’d stay higher up in the more exclusive club level rooms – called Epic 29 rooms – for a bit of a heftier price tag, or in the more private 700-square-foot Cityview Junior Suites, which include a private balcony and sleeper sofa.

The suites in the winter start at $400 and, like the rooms, increase according to water view, floor level, and size (the waterview suites are 950 square feet). In the spring and summer, from April 16 to September 30, the suites begin at $335, which is a bargain in Miami and one I’ll take advantage of for a family staycation.

caption For the ultimate drinking and retail experience, Maison F.P. Journe combines luxury wristwatch retail with rare spirits and fine cigars at Bar Journe and Terraza Astondoa. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

A $29 daily resort fee is mandatory and includes wireless high-speed internet access, one fitness class at Exhale Mind Body Spa, 24-hour access to Exhale’s fitness center, a daily Cuban coffee “Cafecito” break, and access to Press Reader, featuring over 7,000 newspapers and magazines, on your smart device.

The EPIC is known for its hotspot lobby establishment Zuma, the modern Japanese restaurant that is a draw for star power and those who like to be around it. I’ve dined at Zuma, where the izakaya is excellent but expensive, so I chose to sup at the 16th floor Mediterranean-influenced restaurant Area 31 this time instead. More on that in a minute.

Also in the lobby, Swiss watchmaker F.P. Journe opened the exclusive Maison F.P. Journe, formerly housed in Bal Harbour, with Astondoa, the luxury yacht manufacturer, and Petrossian, the caviar producer. Enclosed in a two-story glass atrium, this retail lounge not only showcases its watches, it offers Bar Journe, where you can sample cocktails and rare spirits by Liquid Projects and Petrossian caviar. You can enjoy fine cigars outside on Terraza Astondoa, overlooking the hotel’s private marina.

caption Specializing in sustainable fish and seafood, Area 31 features breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, served both indoors and outside, on the 16th floor. source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the indoor-outdoor Area 31, located on the 16th floor, takes its name from the local “Fishing Area 31,” and refers to the restaurant’s seasonal/sustainable philosophy. With the exception of some items, such as fresh, briny West Coast oysters ($3.50 each) with peppercorn mignonette, much of the menu includes local fishes and produce such as flaky snapper and day boat swordfish.

Across from Area 31, Exhale is a unique fusion of spa and fitness facility. Offering classes such as barre, barre + cardio, power yoga, chill yoga, HIIT, and more, it caters to Miami residents as well with monthly unlimited class and therapy memberships.

caption Not all Miami hotels are concerned with accessibility, but EPIC certainly is – even in its pool area. source Jen Karetnick/Business Inisder

I skipped the classes, facials, and massages to spend a few precious hours at the double pools, a highlight of the hotel. I was pleased to see that one is accessible for all, with long, wide entrance steps on both sides and a pool lift.

Lined with cabanas on both sides, the pool deck was one of the areas to receive a major face lift. Despite the view of cranes in the near distance, it’s still truly an oasis.

EPIC was one of the first hotels in Miami to convert a rooftop, and by adding sofas, daybeds, tables with umbrellas and chairs, and other lounge seating, and it still makes great use of the space.

caption The pool deck features daybeds and sofas as well as cabanas, table and chair sets, and other seating and lounging options source Jen Karetnick/Business Insider

Given the plethora of tables and chairs, it makes sense to lunch at the pool if you’re in it for the sun. But if you’d rather go for a light bite in a bright setting that doesn’t require aloe afterward, consider LaMuse Cafe & Restaurant. Located in Avant Gallery, which is itself perched in the eastern wing of the EPIC, this colorful cafe features art-influenced dishes as well as coffees, pastries, salads, sandwiches, and more.

I love the hotel’s commitment to art, which you can also see in Area 31, the lobby, and every guest room.

In addition to Miami Circle Park, the EPIC is close to everything that downtown has to offer. Take in a concert or Miami Heat game at American Airlines Arena (you may just see NBA players afterward dining at hotspot Zuma). Go to a Broadway show, dance festival, or philharmonic concert at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, a building built like a cruise ship split in two. At Bayside Marketplace, a collection of open-air shops and restaurants located next to the water, you can also book everything from party boat tours to fishing expeditions to Jet-Ski rentals.

Downtown is home to several wonderful museums, including the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) where you can enjoy lunch at Verde out on the deck next to the bay, and dinner on Thursday nights only. Next to PAMM, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science has an aquarium and a planetarium. History Miami Museum is an excellent place to learn about the land on which all these attractions are built; check out the popular cruising, biking, and walking tours, but make sure to do so in advance, as they sell out quickly.

For upscale shopping and an array of food options, head to Brickell City Centre. In addition to familiar high-end shops and flagship boutiques from all over the world, this mall has two Italian-based food halls: Luna Park and Casa Tua Cucina.

Ranked 29 out of 134 hotels in Miami, Trip Advisor gives Kimpton EPIC 4.5 out of 5 stars. Booking.com, with 696 reviews, receives an 8.5 out of 10 overall, although that score goes up 8.9 for location.

Guests love the modern decor, the “great” staff, and the reliably delicious but expensive fare, especially at Zuma. Visitors frequently mention the comfortable beds and linens. The views, pools, and location are also high points.

Downsides include the loud and ongoing construction around the hotel, the noise from other guests and cleaning staff too early in the morning, and the time that the valets take to retrieve your car even when you call ahead. Many complained about the $44 charge for overnight parking, considering the problems with it. Some recommend taking ride-share services instead of trying to get your car in and out, which is what I did when I had to attend an event that evening.

Who stays here: Frequent visitors to Miami who expect five-star service, including sports teams and Hollywood celebs. Also, couples seeking romance, business travelers, and established Millennials and Gen-Xers with families and dogs who want a hotel in the center of the downtown action.

We like: The wheelchair-accessibility of the entire property, including the 16th-floor pool terrace; the celebrity spotting, the attention to kids and dogs, and the little touches of fresh citrus-flavored water by the elevator.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): Evening wine hour, where guests mingle in the Living Room lobby during golden hour, is fantastic. The views of the sun setting over the Bay are Instagram-worthy. If you miss it, adjourn to the ultra-luxe Bar Journe Liquid Project cocktails and Petrossian caviar. The hotel’s commitment to art is noticeable, especially in its Avant Gallery.

We think you should know: Traffic-wise, the EPIC is located in a bottleneck section of town, and the construction that surrounds it will probably continue for a couple of years. Some views are blocked by cranes.

We’d do this differently next time: I left my dogs at home, but I’d bring them to the very dog-friendly Kimpton EPIC. I’d also book a treatment for a facial, massage, or acupuncture at Exhale.

The Kimpton EPIC is located in rapidly growing downtown, which means that construction nearby is ongoing and multi-directional. Some views are blocked by cranes and traffic can be brutal, especially during rush hour. Noise from both outside and inside is problematic.

However, EPIC, thy name is sustainable luxury, and loyal guests know it. They come back for Zuma, a magnet for celebs, and Bar Journe, both in the lobby, as well as the complimentary Evening Wine Hour and morning coffee.

Speaking of the lobby, the double-story space, which opens onto the bay and a private marina, has received a full renovation, as did the 411 guestrooms and suites, and 16th-floor pool terrace.

Spacious and soothing with a selection of seating areas, the rooms all have private balconies, and the commitment to art and the location are all strong factors. Finally, the hotel’s perch on a lip of land between bay and river means that even the cityside rooms, at least before other buildings go up, offer phenomenal views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami River, and the ever-evolving Magic City.