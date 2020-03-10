The Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego has a solid location in the buzzy Gaslamp District but the fun perks and common spaces are what really impressed me

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego is a sleek hotel from IHG with great design that draws a hip crowd, but still feels welcoming to all.

The hotel sits in the center of San Diego’s prominent Gaslamp District, meaning guests are well situated to explore the city’s major sights, dining, and nightlife options.

I spent the night in a Skyline View Queen, which is a mid-tier room that cost $231. It was small, but I loved the city views. Standard rooms start at $180 and don’t offer views, but might be larger.

The first rule of staying at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego is to make sure you are actually arriving at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego.

That’s because this bang-on-trend property in the heart of San Diego’s buzzing Gaslamp district has a sister property, the Solamar San Diego, which is pricier and sits just a few blocks away in the equally hip East Village.

It’s clear when you pull up that the two often get confused. The valet attendant will check that your reservation is, indeed, for the Hotel Palomar, as will the doorman.

The Solamar is, in many ways, the Palomar’s more elegant older sister. The price point is higher, and its location in the East Village is a touch less gritty than the urban center where the Palomar is located.

Both are great choices, but the Palomar is more popular with younger guests likely because the look and feel is a bit trendier, modern, and stylish, and comes with perks like complimentary wine at check-in.

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego has 211 rooms set over 20 stories, with the top four floors reserved for the Skyline Collection rooms, with have expansive views of San Diego and lovely touches including surfboard headboards (this is San Diego, after all), upcycled light fixtures, and shibori curtains. But like the hotel itself, every room is design-forward and modern, with crisp white linens and Atelier Bloem bath products, and useful extras like yoga mats and umbrellas, should you need them.

I spent the night in a Skyline View Queen, which starts at $215 but cost me $231 for the night. It was slightly more expensive than their standard Deluxe Queen and Deluxe King rooms, which have the same layout but on lower floors. I was happy to hear at check-in that I had been given a room on the 16th floor, which meant that I had a great bird’s-eye view of the city.

As mentioned, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego has a decidedly young vibe and feels as if it was designed with millennials in mind. There’s a posh rooftop pool (for which you need to time your visit; more on that later), an on-site Mexican eatery that specializes in elevated street fare, and the hotel takes a pet-friendly attitude treating your dogs like legitimate VIPs.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by the Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego.

The sleek lobby is contemporary and design-forward.

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego makes a heavy first impression – literally – with its front door. It’s not so much a door as a 9,000 pound hinged bronze wall, and it’s striking, different, and a nice blend of form and function.

Pass through into the sexy lobby of leather, ceramics, and dark wood, and you’ll probably be asked if you’re in the right place one more time by the cheerful attendants at the front desk. But they’ll all do it with kindness, and just a bit of flair. This hotel, with its youthful vibe, complimentary wine at check-in, and hyper-modern, hyper-luxe decor is a place that seems obsessed with making you feel good.

If you check into the Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego after work but before dinner, as I did, be prepared for crowds taking advantage of the daily wine social hour. The lobby, when I entered, was packed with groups of well-dressed, well-groomed, good-looking 20- and 30-somethings, many of them couples or groups of friends on vacation.

Business travelers tend to avoid the Palomar; it’s more of a see-and-be-seen sort of a spot, rather than a place to get work done. In many ways, the clientele matches the vibe and the design: attractive, sleek, and often stunning, but never so precious or pretentious that you’d feel out of place in your flip-flops or jeans.

Check-in was breezy and the staff was friendly and smiling throughout the entire process. There was a short line but it moved fast, and I had a drink to hold me over while I waited as I walked in at wine hour, a nightly on-the-house treat from the Palomar staff that involves free pours of red wine and little nibbles sourced from Curadero, an on-site Mexican restaurant.

Skyline rooms have the best views, which cost extra, but are also smaller than standard rooms on lower floors.

My husband and I were soon handed our key to our Skyline view room. It was nearly sunset when we opened the door and pulled back the curtains, and also a clear day. This meant we could see all the way to the bay and the beach from the window, as well as the skyscrapers below and around us. It was stunning.

Despite the urban location, the room’s decor had a distinctly beachy feel, with deep blues and turquoises in the curtains, and accent pillows that formed a nice contrast against the white linens. There was a 36-inch flat-screen TV, a tidy little desk and an honor bar stashed with overpriced goodies.

The all-glass shower had a rainforest showerhead and offered excellent water pressure. I was happy to have a quick rinse and take advantage of the Atelier Bloem toiletries.

Our Skyline View Queen was comfortable but only 240 square feet and felt like a tight fit. We barely had space for our luggage on the floor, so do note that upgrading to a high floor room doesn’t come with an abundance of extra space.

If you’d rather spend your money on space rather than skyline views, opt for a Standard King room, which runs between 250 feet to 315 feet, and is also cheaper, but located on a lower floor.

Guests in Skyline View Kings, however, should beware that the higher price point on this premium level doesn’t automatically guarantee a jump in space – those particular rooms have a larger bed and the great skyline views but are as small as 232 square feet (the largest at this category run 350 square feet), so you’re paying for the high floor over a larger space.

For a larger room that still comes with a view, upgrade to a Skyline Studio or a Spa King Suite.

On the hotel’s uppermost floors, guests will find the Skyline Studios, which offer larger floor plans, private balconies and, of course, those killer views. And if you have money to burn, the Spa King Suite, with oversized windows, a private balcony, and a Fuji soaking tub, starts at $318.

Despite being smack in the center of the city, the rooms at the Kimpton Palomar are well-insulated, so there was no street noise. There was also no hallway noise from latecomers heading back to their rooms, and the bed – with Kimpton’s trademark pillowtop mattress and Frette embroidered sheets – was dreamy. My husband and I both got an amazing night’s sleep.

The pool deck and Skybar are both a major draw, but might be closed in colder months.

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego‘s piece de resistance is its fourth-floor rooftop pool deck and Skybar, which is heavily promoted on their Instagram and social media as the epicenter of California cool.

So I was pretty gutted, when I arrived at 7 p.m. on a November evening, to see it completely deserted. Granted, it was a chilly night for San Diego, but even the bar itself was unstaffed. There was no chance to even order a cocktail and grab a seat poolside while I snapped a photo for my Instagram feed.

The pool was supposed to be open until 8 p.m. year-round, but the hotel had closed up shop early that day, likely due to the cool weather.

I liked the Mexican restaurant Curadero with a late-night taco window.

Back down at street level, however, Curadero, a taqueria and ceviche bar with an emphasis on Rosarito-style street food, was buzzing. Guests were gathered at the bar and a few were ordering tacos to go, which they took upstairs to the Arriba room, a fun rec-room style spot with vintage arcade games. On the weekends, the Arriba Room offers access to Curadero’s late-night taco window, which allows guests to order food until 1 a.m., a nice perk for a city that tends to head to bed early.

Extra charges will irk some guests. Overnight valet parking is $53 with in and out privileges, a cost that is comparable with other Gaslamp District sites. Wi-Fi is $12.99, though you can get this fee waived by joining the IHG Rewards Club, which is free to join. A mandatory $25 resort fee is added to every reservation and includes a $10 food and beverage credit to Curadero and perks like wine hour.

My husband and I cashed in that credit by having brunch at Curadero the next morning. My Huevos Curaderos were tasty but a bit on the bland side; his Tres Leches French Toast with fried plantains were rich and hearty.

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego is well situated in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp District, which is the city’s most central urban area. The San Diego Civic Theater is within walking distance, as is the Santa Fe Depot train station and Petco Park.

The hotel is on Fifth Avenue, which is one of the Gaslamp’s main drags, filled with restaurants, bars, and nightlife spots.

The eclectic and colorful neighborhoods of North Park and University Heights, which offer well-curated boutiques and excellent ethnic restaurants, are also each a short Uber ride away, as is Balboa Park, San Diego’s crown jewel, and one of the most vibrant urban cultural parks in the US.

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego is ranked 60 out of 292 hotels in San Diego, with a 4 out of 5-star rating.

A popular theme among guests was to comment on the quality of the friendly service at the hotel, with one writing, “Our stay at the hotel was so enjoyable. From the time we pulled up to the hotel everyone was so nice and accommodating. The staff was so helpful with all our needs during our stay.”

Guests who were unhappy pointed to the small room sizes, as well as the obligatory $25 amenity fee, which is added to every guest’s bill even if you don’t plan to take advantage of the services it includes.

One reviewer wrote, “We stay at this hotel for three nights. The rooms are very small. The shower has no way to close the doors and the floors get completely wet. The worst part is that they put charges on the bill that are literally stealing from customers.”

Who stays here: Younger couples on vacation and local staycationers who crave an urban vibe and want to experience downtown San Diego rather than just its beaches. There are many hotels in the Gaslamp District, but for loyalists to IHG and the Kimpton brand, or those who want extra amenities like a pool and an on-site restaurant, Palomar is especially attractive.

We like: The friendly service is this hotel’s standout feature, and its modern design is hard to beat. It’s friendly and attentive without being fussy and strikes the right balance for a luxe hotel catering to a young crowd.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The late-night taco window is worth staying up for.

We think you should know: Your bill will include some extra charges, including Wi-Fi, which isn’t free, a nightly parking charge of $49 if you come by car, and a resort fee that you’re on the hook for, whether you use extra amenities or not. The added charges are frustrating but not unique to this property – resort fees are becoming commonplace at all San Diego hotels, and parking anywhere downtown will run you about the same cost.

We’d do this differently next time: The skyline views are great but can be experienced from the pool deck, so I’d consider booking a larger room on a lower floor next time to have more space.

Many design-forward hotels, especially those that cater to a younger crowd, can feel a little “too cool for school,” going so overboard in their attention to hip details and adherence to trends that anyone north of the age of 30 begins to wonder if they belong. But the Kimpton Hotel Palomar San Diego strikes a great balance, offering gorgeous rooms and public spaces, and fun amenities but never forgetting to be friendly and welcoming.

Additional costs like parking and Wi-Fi are frustrating, and guests should take advantage of the site’s amenities, like its rooftop pool, to make the resort fee feel worth the added price tag.

But with a solid location that places you within easy walking distance of some of San Diego’s best urban sites, this is a great choice for a city break.