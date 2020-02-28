The Kimpton Surfcomber is a small, funky beachfront hotel in South Beach with great guest perks like free daily happy hour, fitness classes, and social gatherings

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Kimpton Surfcomber is a boutique beachfront hotel from the IHG family of hotels with great guest perks like free daily happy hour, wellness classes, and activities meant to encourage social mingling.

There are 186 affordably-priced rooms ranging from standard city-facing rooms to deluxe oceanfront suites with separate living rooms and balconies. Standard rooms start as low as $150.

I spent the night in a standard room with a balcony and loved the views and vintage-inspired decor but found the accommodations to be noisy. This hotel is best for groups of friends and families rather than couples seeking a luxurious, romantic getaway.

Ever reminisce about that funky beach house you rented with friends that one great summer? Staying at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is kind of like that.

The 186-room beachfront hotel from IHG is more laid-back than many higher-end South Beach hotels while still offering full resort amenities and all the great perks Kimpton hotels are known for like daily happy hour, fitness classes, bike rentals, and other social gatherings.

The decor is bright, bold, and eclectic with beachy rooms spread between two buildings that lead out to a central courtyard and pool, all at budget-friendly rates.

It’s the kind of place groups of friends come for a girls’ getaway, bachelor or bachelorette gathering, or couples’ weekend. I spotted a few families during my one-night stay, but the crowd felt predominantly under 40.

As such, the vibe is a bit like a relaxed house party, though it’s never overly raucous. This is somewhere to stay when you want to feel the buzz of South Beach, but without the in-your-face pulse of the club scene, or inflated prices of luxury five-star hotels down the street.

I spent the night in an Oceanfront King Premier Room with Balcony, comped for review purposes but starts around $230 per night in low season, and rises to $350 at busier times. The cheapest standard King Deluxe Room faces the city or interior and starts at $150 in low summer season or about $200 in peak season.

However you should know it’s not the quietest hotel, even if you stay away from Collins Avenue. Housed in is a historic art deco gem, the building’s age gives way to noise bleed that I observed often even in a mid-tier room.

So, if you’re looking for a quiet, intimate retreat, this is not the best fit. But for Kimpton fans and those wanting a fun, lively, and affordable stay, it’s a solid South Beach option.

caption The Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is housed in a historic Art Deco building. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Located on vibrant Collins Avenue, the demure Kimpton Surfcomber is flanked by South Beach behemoths like the SLS, the Ritz Carlton, and the Delano. Yet the hotel still made a striking first impression with preserved Art Deco exteriors covered in parts in rich green ivy.

caption The lobby features whimsical and colorful decor. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Inside the spacious lobby the seating was cleverly designed with statement green walls and curated furnishings with bold fabrics and textiles. Vintage decor, books, and antiques served as unique accents, and the open space flowed easily to the adjacent Social Club restaurant.

caption There was no line to check-in at noon on a Thursday. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I arrived on a Thursday around lunchtime, and there was no line ahead of me to check-in. The process was quick and easy, and the agent checking me in informed me of the many fun perks Kimpton hotels offer. Here, that included a free happy hour, daily fitness classes and social gatherings around the pool, as well as bike rentals. Of course, it’s not truly free; many of those perks are part of the hotel’s daily $34 plus tax resort fee.

caption My room was light-filled and spacious with more than enough room for two people. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

I was booked in an Oceanfront King Premier Room with Balcony, comped for review purposes but starts around $230 per night in low season, and rises to $350 at busier times. It’s quite affordable for 480 square feet, plus an extra 100 square feet of outdoor balcony space. It’s the top-tier standard room before suites, which include separate living room areas.

I found the room to be beachy and fun, with bold headboard and carpeting, statement chairs, and well-sized for two people. There was a very large closet upon entry that could be closed by a curtain and had a robe hanging as well as a yoga mat for in-room use, a staple of staying at a Kimpton property.

caption My desk chair and carpeting added personality to the room and kept it from feeling standard. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Beachy details accented the room, like the lamp fashioned out of driftwood on the desk, colorful chairs, and slat blinds that reminded me of beach houses I’ve stayed at in the past.

Some details showed wear and age like a metal chain on the door, light staining on a lampshade, and worn areas of carpeting, but none of these matters were major detractors. Overall, the room was clean and comfortable.

A long midcentury modern wardrobe added vintage appeal and was topped with an honor bar of snacks, sunscreen, and drinks, which is Kimpton‘s version of a minibar. A flat-screen TV was mounted above, and while it has some “smart” capabilities, it did not offer app streaming from Netflix, and many channels were fuzzy and out of focus.

caption The bathroom has nice amenities but is very small, even for a top-tier standard room. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The bathroom was very small and it is not possible for two people to use the space at once.

The walk-in tiled shower was stylish, but lacking a full glass door, only a partition. It was stocked with Atelier Bloem products, made exclusively for Kimpton by Malin+Goetz, and I loved the citrus-scented soap and body lotion made from fig. They’re all supplied in large, refillable eco-friendly bottles, and if you want to take it home you can purchase from the front desk for $36 each.

I also appreciated a note in the bathroom that offered to supply or lend any forgotten items ranging from deodorant or razors to static spray and phone chargers.

caption My balcony offered a prime perch over all the hotel action at the pool. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

My favorite part of the room was the pretty balcony overlooking the pool scene with the ocean in the distance. It was far more spacious than the average terrace, with two sunbeds and bright yellow rocking chairs. It’s a great option if the pool area gets too crowded or you want to retreat to the room but not give up the sun entirely.

caption The balcony is very nice and large but not totally private. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The only odd part was the lack of privacy. Windows from the room next door looked directly onto my balcony and it’s easy to make eye contact if someone is passing by and the shades aren’t closed. It’s something to keep in mind if you’re opting for a balcony as an intimate, romantic extra.

In all, I thought the room was quirky, well-sized, and comfortable, but noisy. I was on the second floor at the end of the hall, so I did not hear noise from next door but there was a lot of noise from outside during the day, and the sounds of doors slamming were especially loud and woke me up early.

I also observed heavy footsteps from above and the constant creaking of the nearby stairwell door opening and closing next to my room. I can only imagine that had I been surrounded by more rooms on each side, or faced Collins, it would be even noisier.

Should I return to this hotel, I would book a top third-floor room, even if it meant sacrificing the balcony. Light sleepers should come prepared with earplugs or consider another option if that’s a deal-breaker. However, for most, the noise is intermittent enough and quiet late at night.

caption Grab a unicorn floatie and dip in the hotel’s pool. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

As mentioned, Kimpton Surfcomber charges a $34 plus tax resort fee that grants access to the hotel’s Daylife slate of fitness classes, social activities, lawn games, and family-friendly options.

It also provides the popular daily social hour in the lobby with free wine and snacks, which attracted many guests during my stay.

Additionally, the fee includes two beach lounge chairs and towels per room, plus pool towels and sunscreen, boogie boards and a kids area on the beach, business services such as printing and faxing, free morning coffee and tea, newspapers, Wi-Fi, and local and domestic long-distance calls.

The pool deck is lined with sunbeds and there are additional chairs off to the side of the lawn area if the pool fills up. It’s a nice touch that the hotel offers fun floaties and pool toys for guests’ use, and the inflatable unicorn seemed to be in constant use.

caption For a more indulgent pool experience, cabanas are available to rent. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Cabanas are also available to rent should you want a private shaded area, dedicated chairs, and VIP waiter service. It comes with a mini-fridge, flat-screen TV, glass of champagne and fruit platter. Prices vary depending on the cabana choice and availability.

There’s also a “spa cabana” where the hotel provides spa services, or they can be arranged in the comfort of your room. It’s a cozy spot, and can even be offered open-air at night for a twilight massage, but prices start at $150 and rise from there, which seemed a bit expensive for such a diminutive spa.

The gym was closed for renovation during my stay, but guests were offered access at the nearby Loews Hotel Exhale gym, which is a top-of-the-line facility.

caption The hotel has a prime beachfront location with ample beach chairs. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

The hotel directly faces the beach and a lush walking path, which you can cross to access the hotel’s dedicated stretch of sand. Beach chairs and towels are provided as part of the daily resort fee, and umbrella rentals and activities like Waverunners, banana boat, kayak, paddle boards, and parasailing are available at an added cost.

caption High Tide is the hotel’s casual poolside bar and restaurant. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

High Tide Bar is a casual stand serving poolside food and drinks from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with items like burgers, tacos, sandwiches, and beachy drinks. Eat at one of the umbrella-covered tables or order straight to your sun lounger. Keep an eye out for daily deals too as part of Daylife promotions.

caption Social Club is a great option for comfort food and small plates all day. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Social Club is the hotel’s main restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner with comfort food-inspired small plates such as brisket quesadillas, lobster mac and cheese, and fried chicken. In the evenings, a DJ spins tunes and the bar area comes to life, drawing both hotel guests and outside visitors to the lively scene. Like the rest of the hotel, the look is funky and whimsical, with statement chairs and couches along long tables that seem to be a nod back to the hotel’s social theme that encourages mingling.

caption Savor a slow moment in the tranquil courtyard lined with rocking chairs. source Emily Hochberg/Business Insider

Finally, like all Kimptons, the Surfcomber is extremely pet-friendly. All animals are welcome no matter the size, weight, or breed, at no extra charge with no limits on the number of pets in a room.

The hotel loves to pamper and welcomes each pet by name, invites them to happy hour, and offers perks like plush pet-bed loaners in your guest room, food, water bowls, and mats, as well as a list of nearby pet-friendly restaurants, parks, groomers and pet boutiques. Door hangers alert other hotel guests and staff that an animal is in the room, and courtesy bags are also provided for walking your dog.

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is located in the heart of South Beach facing the beach and a lovely waterfront walking path, accessible by a gate next to the pool.

In front, the hotel faces Collins Avenue, a bustling street filled with vintage tourist storefronts with neon signs selling Miami-branded knick-knacks and paraphernalia.

Most area restaurants are found within other hotels, and some standouts include Lure Fishbar at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Quality Meats at the Bancroft Hotel, Byblos Greek at the Royal Palms South Beach, or Katsuya next door at the SLS South Beach.

A short walk away is the Time Out Miami Market, a popular food hall with many popular Miami vendors offering a taste of their well-known dishes.

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is a top-rated property in Miami, ranking 29 of 221 hotels in Miami Beach, with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Trip Advisor.

Past guests rave about the friendly staff, Daylife fitness offerings, the walkable beachfront location, and the fun pool scene. Writes one review, “The property was very clean from the pool, restrooms, and all the grounds. Beautiful pool with both sun and shade, an area with grass and games, and a great outdoor bar for both lunch and drinks. Easy walk to the beach for chairs. All the staff were friendly and helpful and went out of their way to make sure our trip was enjoyable. Great activities, happy hours, and bike riding.”

Complaints tend to relate to noise and outdated rooms, similar to my experience. One review says, “Whilst the location of the hotel is good, this fell far short of expectations and provided poor value for money. The resort areas, for which one pays a fee, on both the beach and the around the pool, were claustrophobic. On the beach, $22 allowed rental of an antiquated small umbrella … The internet did not work on the beach and only by the pool if close to the main hotel … The rooms are tired, with wafer-thin walls and very noisy air conditioning units and was noisy outside.”

Who stays here: Budget-minded travelers looking for a fun, eclectic, and beachy scene. The party vibe is palpable, and seems to attract groups of friends, bachelor or bachelorette parties, and some families with older kids who appreciate all the perks and activities.

We like: The relaxed atmosphere and bright decor, which add personality and whimsy to this boutique hotel.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): All the signature Kimpton amenities. The resort fee is standard in Miami, and here it actually offers a lot of value. Take advantage of fitness and wellness offerings or the opportunity to mingle over free drinks and happy hour deals.

We think you should know: As noted, this hotel can be quite noisy. It’s not a quiet, peaceful retreat.

We’d do this differently next time: I’d book a top floor room to help mitigate noise, but I would stay at the end of the hall again as I think it’s best to share as few walls as possible if you seek a quiet stay.

The Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel is a budget-friendly, fun, and quirky hotel that groups of friends and families will love for the beachy feel, relaxed party-friendly vibe, and varied slate of amenities, programmings, and perks that make for a fun vacation at an affordable price. This is a hotel where mingling and socializing are encouraged, and everything from activities to common spaces are meant to foster this friendly environment.

It’s not the quietest hotel, nor is it a luxury offering, but if you simply seek a well-appointed boutique stay with inclusions that add value from a trusted brand like Kimpton, the Surfcomber is a great option that won’t cost a fortune either.