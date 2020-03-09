Kincentric Best Employers in the Philippines lead the way with a 14-point higher employee engagement score than market average

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 9 March 2020 – Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, has named 8 organizations as 2019 Best Employers in the Philippines, as part of their leading employer benchmarking program, which measures and recognizes extraordinary employers that demonstrate workplace excellence.





For 20 years, the Kincentric Best Employers program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by over 50 years of employee research and a global database of over 15 million employees.

Findings from this year’s study indicated:

Best Employers in the Philippines continue to invest in creating a highly engaged workforce, with an employee engagement score of 85%, compared to 71% market average.

The vast majority (84%) of employees at Best Employers believe that their institutions are highly agile, innovative, inclusive and responsive to changing market demands, well above the market average at 65%.

As many as 82% viewed their leaders as deeply connected in driving engagement, thanks partly to having clarity about the vision for the organization from their leadership teams.

Compared to 67% market average, 84% of Best Employers are committed to nurturing and developing their employees professionally through continuous learning and development.

The 2019 Kincentric Best Employers in the Philippines are:

Best of The Best

DHL Express (Philippines) Corporation





Best Employers (in alphabetical order)

American Express International Inc. Colliers International — Philippines HC Consumer Finance Philippines, Inc. InterContinental Hotels Group (SC Reservations Phil Inc.) Marriott International, Philippines TeleTech Customer Care Management Philippines, Inc. TELUS International Philippines





Special Recognition Awards

Commitment to Engaging Leadership:

TeleTech Customer Care Management Philippines, Inc.



Commitment to Agility:

American Express International Inc.

Stephen Hickey, Culture & Engagement APMEA Practice Leader at Kincentric, said, “Through Kincentric’s Best Employers program we are celebrating and recognizing establishments who excel in their efforts to create a working environment where their people feel heard, are highly connected and inspired to do their best every day. We congratulate all of our Best Employers in the Philippines who have achieved this outstanding recognition.”





About Kincentric

Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company, approaches human capital differently — we help you identify what drives your people, so they can drive your business. Our decades of expertise in culture and engagement, leadership assessment and development, and HR and talent advisory services enable us to help organizations change from the inside. And our global network of colleagues, our proven insights and our intuitive technologies give us new ways to help organizations unlock the power of people and teams — fostering change and accelerating success. For more information, please visit kincentric.com.