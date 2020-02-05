Kirk Douglas, Oscar-nominated ‘Spartacus’ actor, dead at 103

caption Kirk Douglas arrives at the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty

Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103. His son, Michael Douglas, confirmed the news in a statement to People.

The acclaimed actor was known for iconic roles, including in “The Vikings” and “Spartacus.”

Douglas earned three Oscar nominations throughout his career.

Kirk Douglas, a three-time Oscar nominee, died at the age of 103 on Wednesday.

His son and actor, Michael Douglas, made the announcement in a statement to People.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Douglas said in the statement. “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Michael Douglas shared the full statement on Instagram along with photos of his father.

The rest of his message reads:

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Kirk Douglas turned 103 on December 9, 2019.

Early life and how he found a passion for acting

Born Issur Danielovitch in Amsterdam, New York, in 1916 to Russian Jewish immigrants, Douglas was one of seven children. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, Douglas said he dreamt of acting since the second grade.

“I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker,” he said. “And my father, who never interested himself in what I was doing, was in the back, and I didn’t know it. After the performance, he gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. I’ve never forgotten that.”

One summer while working at a summer playhouse, he met another actor (Karl Malden) who had changed his own name, which led Douglas to change his. He would later legally become Kirk Douglas before entering the Navy in World War II.

caption Kirk Douglas in 1955. source Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Before entering the war, Douglas had been a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts where he met a friend who would later be known as Lauren Bacall. Douglas tried to get acting jobs after the war ended and managed to secure small stage roles and in commercials, but he was still struggling.

Bacall, who had found success in Hollywood, convinced a producer to watch Douglas perform. Douglas ended up booking 1946’s “The Strange Loves of Martha Ivers” as his first movie.

Success and Oscar nominations

He continued acting in supporting roles, but his life changed drastically after being cast in “Champion.” Douglas earned his first Oscar nomination for his lead role as a boxer. He earned two additional nominations in the ’50s for “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust For Life.”

Other movie roles included “The Vikings,” “Spartacus,” and “Seven Days In May,” which were all released through his own production company. He also filmed a number of movies alongside Burt Lancaster, including “I Walk Alone” and “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.”

The actor was honored with an honorary Oscar in 1996.

He continued to act in a few projects through the 2000s, with his final performance in 2008’s “Empire State Building Murders.”

caption Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne Douglas attend the 25th Anniversary Of The Anne Douglas Center in 2017. source Earl Gibson III/WireImage/Getty Images

Personal life and family

Douglas married actress Diana Dill in 1943. They had two sons: Michael, an actor, and Joel, a producer. They divorced in 1951. Shortly afterward, Douglas met producer Anne Buydens, and they married in 1954. They had two more sons: Peter, a producer, and Eric, who died in 2004.

Buydens and Douglas published a book together in 2017. In it, Buydens wrote about her husband’s affairs.

“Kirk never tried to hide his dalliances from me,” Buydens wrote. “As a European, I understood it was unrealistic to expect total fidelity in a marriage.”

The couple stuck together and renewed their vows in 2004 for their 50th anniversary.

caption Cameron Douglas, Kirk Douglas, and Michael Douglas together. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actor was injured in a 1991 accident when a helicopter he was in crashed into a small plane. Two men in the plane were killed in that accident. A few years later, in 1996, the actor had a stroke, which left his voice slurred. The centenarian told the Guardian in 2017 that he never expected to live as long as he did.

“I never, ever thought I would live to be 100. That’s shocked me, really. And it’s sad, too,” he said, citing some of the close friends he had lost over the years.

Since 1988, the actor examined his life in a number of memoirs. He published 12 books before his death, including a few novels.

He is survived by his wife, Anne, and sons, Michael, Joel, and Peter.