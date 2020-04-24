Video shows Samsung’s AI-powered ‘Bot Chef’ kitchen assistant slicing, dicing, and stirring dinner in a skillet

Samsung developed a robotic chef’s assistant robot called the ‘Bot Chef.’

Its arms are similar to a human’s, except it has three fingers and four joints.

The robot, which debuted in January, represents the latest foray into AI-related tech in the kitchen.

For decades, overworked cooks have been promised help in the form of robots.

Now, Samsung thinks its new Bot Chef can help.

Making its Consumer Electronics Show debut in January, the arm-shaped chef’s assistant is one of the company’s most recent forays into AI-powered robotic devices.

The robot is meant to support chefs by responding to voice commands. When you give it a task, it downloads the appropriate skills, like slicing, dicing, and stirring dinner in a skillet.

“It has the ability to take your commands or your questions and interact with other smart devices in the kitchen,” Jason Baruch, national product trainer for Samsung, said. “It can tell you, ‘OK, we have these ingredients in the fridge, here are some recipes that we can make.'”

While there’s no price tag or release date, Samsung says it’s aiming to make the Bot Chef affordable for everyday consumers.