KLeague Opening Match Worldwide LIVE streaming on Twitter

K-League’s official account @KLeague will live-stream the K League Opening match on Twitter with global coverage on May 8 at 7:00 pm (KST).

This will help to spread ‘Korean Sports’ to the world following the KPOP and K-Movie.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 6 May 2020 – Watch the opening match of the K-League (Korea Professional Football League) in real-time as it is showcased worldwide on Twitter.





The K-League will live-stream the opening match of the 2020 Hana 1Q K-League 1 from Jeonju World Cup Stadium on May 8 at 7:00 pm Korean Standard Time on its official Twitter account (@KLeague ) . The special live broadcast promotion for the opening match is sponsored by Hana Bank, the K-League title sponsor, and overseas promotion is supported by overseas agency, Sports Radar.





While this match will be played without an offline audience due to COVID-19, football fans around the world are invited to become cyber spectators. This is expected to be an important opening match because of the showdown between last year’s K-League 1 champions, ‘Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (@Jeonbuk_hyundai)’, and last year’s FA Cup winners ‘Suwon Samsung Bluewings (@bluewingsfc)’.





Korea is resuming professional sports games since worldwide sporting events including the Olympic Games were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening of the K-League season, without any fans in attendance, is expected to spark global interest in Korea again.





The K-League has prepared various measures to protect the players. Detailed directions will be continually reinforced through several procedures such as fever checks, careful management of all player movements, and numbering the drinks of each player. In addition, K-League financed and managed COVID-19 testing for a total of 1,142 K-League players and coaching staff in order to operate the league and games safely.





Yeon Jeong Kim, Head of the Global Kpop & K-content Partnerships at Twitter said, “We look forward to sharing the K-League’s high level of football with the rest of the world to help worldwide football fans get their fill of new matches and overcome COVID-19 at home together. Live-streaming the K-League opening match on Twitter will be a good opportunity to grow the popularity of the ‘Korean Sports’ across the world following K-POP, K-Movie and Korean Election Broadcasting.”





Twitter has provided a special emoji to mark the opening of the K-League. The K-League emoji will be automatically generated in tweets using the following hashtags to add more fun: #KLeague #K리그 #StayHomeWithKLeague #집콕K리그 #KoreanFootball.





