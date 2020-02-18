‘Knives Out’ star Ana de Armas almost didn’t accept her role because the character description was only ‘Latina caretaker, pretty’

caption Ana de Armas starred in “Knives Out.” source P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

“Knives Out” star Ana de Armas revealed in a new interview that she almost didn’t accept her role in the thriller because the description for her character, Marta, lacked depth.

Speaking to Vogue, the Cuban actress said that Marta was described as little more than: “Latina caretaker, pretty” – something that didn’t sit well with de Armas, who pointed out that Latina actors are still frequently stereotyped as “sexy” and “fiery.”

“Or else it’s ‘sexy with a temper.’ And it’s who we are,” de Armas said.

“There’s nothing wrong with it so long as it’s not only that. That’s what I have a problem with.”

caption Ana de Armas played a caretaker in “Knives Out.” source Lionsgate

When the interviewer made a joke about de Armas “screaming at people” in a short skirt, the actress responded with sarcasm.

“Oh, well, yeah, I do that until I get exhausted, and then I put a basket of fruit on my head and say, ‘Go f— yourself,’ and then I take a break and do it again,” she joked, referencing characters like Carmen Miranda who now are viewed as stereotypes of Latina women.

De Armas gained recognition as an actress thanks to her role as Marta, and was even nominated for a Golden Globe.

She’s set to appear as a rookie agent in the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” and will play Marilyn Monroe in the fictionalized biopic “Blonde.”