Nike calls Kobe Bryant a ‘beloved’ member of its family after his tragic death in a helicopter crash

caption Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant kisses his daughter Gianna after they defeated the Orlando Magic to win the NBA basketball championship in Orlando, Florida June 14, 2009. source REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Nike said Sunday that Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, was “one of the greatest athletes of his generation” and “a beloved member of the Nike family.”

Nike posted a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Sunday after the basketball icon and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter crash in California.

The company, a longtime endorser of Bryant, called the former Los Angeles Lakers player a “beloved member of the Nike family.”

“Along with millions of athletes and fans throughout the world, we are devastated by today’s tragic news,” Nike’s statement said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to those closest to Kobe, especially his family and friends. He was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball. He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.”

Bryant signed a sneaker endorsement deal with Nike in 2003. After retiring from the NBA in 2016, Bryant partnered with Nike to establish a basketball program for kids called Mamba League.

Bryant has also reportedly called former Nike CEO Mark Parker a mentor.

“Even though he has a pretty large business to run, he still finds time to mentor me,” Bryant said in 2016, according to Complex. “He’s a muse, he’s taught me about leadership, and focus, and direction. To have such a close relationship with Mark, I’m just extremely, extremely thankful.”

Adidas and Under Amour also released statements paying tribute to Bryant.

“The Adidas family’s hearts are with the families, friends and all those affected by today’s tragedy,” Adidas’ statement said. “Kobe was a true legend that inspired others beyond the boundaries of the game. He will be greatly missed.⁣”

Under Armour said, “Prayers to all those who lost their lives in Calabasas today. Including one of the greatest who ever competed. Respect. #RIPMAMBA”