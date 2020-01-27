Here are the 9 victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter

caption Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas in July 2019. source Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY via Reuters

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning.

He had been traveling with eight other people. There were no survivors.

The victims include Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, members of her basketball team, John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange Coast College, and his family.

They were reportedly en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant coached his daughter.

Here are the names of everyone on the flight:

Kobe Bryant, aged 41.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

John Altobelli, the baseball coach at Orange Coast College. He was 56.

Keri Altobelli, the wife of John.

Alyssa Altobelli, their daughter. She was one of Gianna’s basketball teammates.

Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at the nearby Harbor Day School, the school Gigi Bryant attended.

Payton Chester, a middle school student.

Sarah Chester, Payton’s mother.

Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

They had been en route to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant coached his daughter and other teammates, The New York Times reported.

John Altobelli – also known as “Coach Alto” – had been the school’s coach for the past 27 years, Orange Coast College confirmed.

“John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball,” the school’s athletic director Jason Kehler said in a statement.

“He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family.”

Jeff McNeil, an infielder for the New York Mets, paid tribute to Altobelli and called him “one of my favorite coaches I have ever played for and one of the main reasons I got a chance to play professional baseball.”

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years. Read our full statement at https://t.co/ttTGWOZKnm pic.twitter.com/ch8ilLHHl4 — Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020

Matt Mauser, the husband of Christina, wrote on Facebook: “My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much.”

Riley Chester, Payton’s brother, also posted a tribute to his sister and mother on Instagram. The photos included a photo Payton at a basketball game with Bryant.