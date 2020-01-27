Everything we know — and what we don’t — about the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and 7 others

caption Mourners look at an image of Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. source Monica Almeida/Reuters

NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed on Sunday morning, killing Bryant, his daughter, and seven others on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Here’s everything we know about the crash, and all the unanswered questions that remain.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

His Sikorsky S-76 private helicopter, a model known for its safety record and VIP clientele, crashed into a hillside after flying in heavy fog conditions around 9:45 a.m. local time.

All nine people on board – including Bryant’s daughter Gianna, known as Gigi, members of her basketball team, and baseball coach John Altobelli – died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash. Part of the NTSB’s investigative “Go Team” arriving at the scene Sunday morning, a NTSB spokesman told Business Insider on Monday.

Here’s everything we know – and still don’t know – about the crash.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi members of her basketball team, and their families boarded Bryant’s private helicopter at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport on Sunday morning.

caption Map showing John Wayne Airport, where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter took off before its final flight on January 26, 2020. source Google Maps/Business Insider

The Bryants were likely coming from their home in Newport Beach, Orange County. Gigi went to the region’s private Harbor Day School.

source Courtesy of ReMax

Christina Mauser, the school’s girls basketball coach, was also on the helicopter.

Source: Business Insider

All nine people on the flight had been headed toward the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant often coached his daughter.

caption A promotional video for Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. source Mamba Sports Academy/YouTube

Source: The New York Times

The helicopter was a Sikorsky S-76, which Bryant used to avoid traffic between his house and Los Angeles, as well as to help teammates get to doctors appointments.

source Getty/Kevork Djansezian

The jet took off at 9:06 a.m. local time Sunday morning.

caption Gigi and Kobe Bryant at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas in July 2019. source Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY via Reuters

Source: FlightRadar24

The area had been grappling with intense fog at the time. It was so bad that the LAPD grounded all its own helicopters that morning.

caption Bryant takes a helicopter to his last game as a LA Laker against the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, in April 2016. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

YouTube star Jeffree Star also posted videos of dense fog around his nearby mansion shortly before the crash.

Source: Business Insider

The helicopter continued to ascend steadily, and at around 9:20 a.m. circled over Glendale for about 10 minutes. Around this time the helicopter pilot also called flight control authorities.

caption Map showing Bryant’s helicopter circling multiple times over Glendale before it crashed on January 26, 2020. source FlightRadar24

Glendale is around 40 miles as the crow flies from John Wayne Airport, and some 35 miles from Thousand Oaks, the helicopter’s destination.

Source: FlightRadar24, Business Insider, TMZ

Around this time flight control authorities told the pilot he was flying “too low.”

caption A Sikorsky S-76. Not the one Bryant flew in. source Business Wire via Getty Images

It’s not entirely clear why the plane circled for so long – TMZ suggested that the pilot may have been waiting for the fog to clear.

Source: Business Insider, TMZ

At 9:40 a.m., somewhere over Granada Hills neighborhood, the helicopter changed path and turned toward the mountainous Thousand Oaks.

source Google Maps/Business Insider

Minutes later — around 9:45 a.m. — the helicopter crashed into a hilly area in Thousand Oaks at around 1,700 feet. It had been flying at around 153 knots, or 176 miles per hour, at the time, FlightRadar24 said.

caption Smoke rises from the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020. source Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Source: FlightRadar24

This map shows the helicopter’s exact flight path.

source Skye Gould/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Responders were called to the site at 9:47 a.m. The crash had ignited a brush fire within a quarter-acre radius, the LA Times reported.

caption Members of LA County Fire and LA County coroners at the hillside where Bryant’s helicopter crashed. source Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The craft would have had about 800 pounds of fuel on board around that time, Kurt Deetz, a former pilot who had flown Bryant before, told the LA Times.

“That’s enough to start a pretty big fire,” Deetz told the newspaper.

Officials also shut down roads leading to the site because so many people were trying to approach the crash area.

The LA County coroner’s office said Sunday night that recovery efforts could take at least two days due to the fog conditions.

caption A mourner wearing a LA Lakers shirt and holding a Bryant book. source REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Authorities have not formally identified any of the victims, but their identities have come out in tributes.

Questions remain about the crash, however. Why did Bryant’s party fly despite the poor weather conditions? Whose decision was it to take off?

caption Mourners look at an image of Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. source Monica Almeida/Reuters

Why did the plane fly toward Thousand Oaks in its last minutes, and why did it circle the area several times before doing so?

caption A photo of another Sikorsky S-76 helicopter unrelated to Bryant’s crash. source Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Was there anything wrong with the jet during the flight?

Expert say the flight was more likely caused by the bad weather alone.

Deetz, the former pilot, told the LA Times: “The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft – it just doesn’t happen.”

The NTSB and FAA are now investigating the matter. A NTSB spokesman told Business Insider part of its “Go Team” arrived in California Sunday night, with the rest due to arrive Monday.

source Cheri Carlson/Ventura County Star/Reuters

They will likely give a news briefing on their findings later this week.