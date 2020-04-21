Kobe Bryant’s 3-year-old daughter Bianka stole the show when her sister Natalia tried to make a TikTok

- source
- vanessabryant / Instagram
- Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia, 17, was about to complete a TikTok dance with two of her cousins, Sydney and Tayah Washington, until her younger sister Bianka, 3, stole the show.
- The three girls were about to dance to “We Rock” from the Disney movie “Camp Rock” when Bianka dramatically slid into the frame.
- Bianka looked incredibly happy with herself as she wiggled her knees, and her older sister and cousins cheered her on.
- She was also rocking a “Muppets” Lakers T-shirt.
- Vanessa shared the video to her Instagram page, saying: “Little sister. Bianka Bella. BB Kiddo,” with a heart emoji.
- This weekend, Vanessa would have celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with the basketball legend, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in January.
- She shared a throwback photo on Saturday of them both cuddling on an armchair.
- “My king, my heart, my best friend,” Vanessa wrote. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Read more:
10 photos show how Kobe Bryant loved being a dad to girls and urged his ‘princesses’ to play sports, including basketball
Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gigi, and two of her Mamba Academy teammates were remembered with emotional honorary selections in the 2020 WNBA Draft
Kobe Bryant talked about his daughter Gigi and his love for family in his last sit-down interview with the LA Times
Gianna Bryant’s school retired her No. 2 jersey in an emotional memorial ceremony
Lakers fans paid tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant by leaving more than 1,300 basketballs outside the Staples Center