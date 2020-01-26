Kobe Bryant, 41, dies in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

caption Kobe Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the entire duration of his NBA career. source Scott Halleran/Getty

NBA Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

TMZ and ABC 7 reported the Bryant was in his private helicopter. At least five people died in the crash according to the LA Fire Department.

TMZ reported the Bryant was in his private helicopter with at least three other people when it started to crash.

Pepperdine Graphic, Pepperdine’s a student-run newspaper, published a tweet on Sunday that showed an image of the helicopter and smoke in the distance.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said at least five people died in the crash.

Bryant is a former NBA basketball star who spent his 20-season career entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is also the third all-time scorer in the NBA and has list won five NBA championships.

Bryant was born on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and joined the NBA right after graduating from high school.

Bryant was married to his wife Vanessa Bryant and has four children with her: Bianka, Gianna, Natalia, and Capri, their youngest child they had in June.

This is a developing story.