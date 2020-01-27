This map shows the exact path of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter before it crashed, killing all 9 people on board

caption Mourners look at an image of Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26, 2020. source Monica Almeida/Reuters

NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California as he travelled with his 13-year-old-daughter, Gianna, and seven others to the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

Bryant’s helicopter had taken off at 9.06 a.m. PT from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, close to his home in Newport Beach, and was travelling northwest towards the academy.

The helicopter flew as far as Glendale, some 40 miles from John Wayne Airport, where it circled for around 10 minutes, before continuing towards Thousands Oaks.

Just before 10 a.m. the aircraft crashed while making a left turn, killing Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.

Also killed in the crash were Alyssa Altobelli, a teammate of Gianna Bryant’s, her father John Altobelli, mother Keri Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, and Ara Zobayan.

You can see a map showing the route of Bryant’s journey below:

source Skye Gould/Business Insider

