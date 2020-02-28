Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia got a ‘Black Mamba’ tattoo in an emotional tribute to her brother and his daughter Gianna

caption Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game in July 2019. source Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY via Reuters

Kobe Bryant’s sister has paid tribute to her brother and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, with a new tattoo on her back.

Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington posted a picture on her Instagram Wednesday of the new tattoo.

It features the numbers two and 24, referencing the numbers worn by Gianna and Kobe on court, as well as a black mamba snake coiled into an infinity symbol.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on January 26.

Kobe Bryant’s sister has paid tribute to her brother and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, with a new tattoo on her back.

Bryant’s sister Sharia Washington posted a picture on her Instagram Wednesday of the new tattoo, which features the numbers two and 24, referencing the numbers worn by Gianna and Kobe on the basketball court, as well as a black mamba snake coiled into an infinity symbol.

“The Black Mamba” was Bryant’s nickname and alter ego, which he coined after watching the movie “Kill Bill.”

Washington captioned the picture simply: “Thank you @peterbarriostattoo ????????????”

The image has been liked more than 101,000 times as of Friday morning.

Washington’s image was also shared by Peter Barrios, the artist who created the tattoo.

“I didn’t take my own photo out of respect but today I had the honor of tattooing a memorial tattoo on @shariawash,” Barrios said in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for laughing with me today and letting me do this for you. I will never forget our conversations. Much love and respect your family.”

Washington is not the first person close to Bryant to get a tattoo as a tribute to the NBA legend’s life. Days after Bryant was killed Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were seen with new tattoos on their thighs.

The duo were inked by the California-based artist Vanessa Aurelia, who shared videos of the work on her Instagram Story.

Aurelia posted clips of her tattooing James’ right thigh and Davis’ left thigh with black mamba inspired tattoos, while James was seen during a training session sporting the new ink.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, was killed in a helicopter crash in January, alongside Gianna, and seven others.

Washington and Bryant’s other sister, Shaya Tabb, have largely avoided public statements and appearances since his death, but said on January 31 that they were “devastated” by his death.

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident,” they said in a statement, as cited by People.