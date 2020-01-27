Photos and videos show makeshift Kobe Bryant memorials where fans are mourning the basketball legend who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday

caption People gather around a makeshift memorial for former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant after learning of his death at LA Live plaza in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020. source Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. He was 41.

His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, was also killed in the private helicopter crash.

Fans gathered at makeshift memorials to mourn.

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed in a crash of his private helicopter on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said that eight other people on the helicopter, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, were killed when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed.

Thousands of fans gathered at the crash site, at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, and outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant became a legend playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers fans gathered at the LA Live plaza outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where they learned that Bryant had died.

source Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department said that fans would not be able to access the area due to the Grammy Awards, which were scheduled to take place in the Staples Center.

We’re aware of published reports regarding the helicopter crash in Calabasas today & we’re still in the process of confirming with @LASDHQ who was on board. As a reminder, the area around the Staples Center is closed due to the Grammys & fans will not be able to access the arena. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 26, 2020

That did not seem to stop mourners from continuing to gather, though.

source Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Screens outside the Staples Center displayed a memorial to Bryant throughout the day following the crash.

source AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fans left flowers, basketballs, and sneakers in memory of Bryant.

source Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Others fans brought posters and photos …

source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

… And even wreaths.

source Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Many of the mourners wore their Kobe jerseys.

source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A lot of fans were left in tears.

source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There were candles, jerseys, and even music as people mourned.

A second smaller makeshift memorial is forming while someone plays “I’ll Be Missing You” pic.twitter.com/LIbKRPtNXD — Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) January 26, 2020

Fans also gathered near the crash site …

… And Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California.

source Cheri Carlson/Ventura County Star/Reuters

Outside of Los Angeles, the entire sports world was in mourning. New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks were set to play the Brooklyn Nets, was lit in the Lakers colors in tribute.