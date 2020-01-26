Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before he died was to congratulate LeBron James on surpassing him for the NBA all-time scoring list

caption NBA players LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. source Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

NBA icon Kobe Bryant died at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The night before, LeBron James surpassed Bryant’s spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list while playing against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bryant’s last public statement was a tweet congratulating James for the achievement that said “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Bryant also includes the hashtag “#33644,” referring to the number of points needed to beat his own record that James scored as small forward.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before his death was a powerful tribute to another NBA player. The night before Bryant died at age 41 in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, LeBron James surpassed his spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list while playing small forward for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bryant congratulated James, writing “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.” He added a muscle emoji and the hashtag “#33644,” the number of points needed for James to become the 3rd-leading scorer in NBA history.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother ???????? #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Previously, Bryant held that spot behind Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. With 7:22 left in the fourth quarter, James scored the 18th point necessary that night to surpass Byrant.

Numerous outlets, including TMZ and ABC 7, report that Bryant was one of five people who died in what is believed to be Bryant’s own private helicopter. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that there were no survivors in the crash, which started a small bush fire at around 10 AM.

Bryant is a legendary NBA player who is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He was often referred to by his self-given nickname “The Black Mamba,” and is the second-highest paid NBA player of all time. He spent the entirety of his 20-season career with the Lakers and retired in 2016.