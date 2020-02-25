Shaquille O’Neal shared Kobe Bryant’s hilarious response to being told ‘There’s no I in team’ after Lakers teammates complained he didn’t pass enough

caption Kobe’s teammate Shaquille O’Neal speaks to the audience during the memorial to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at Staples Center. source Reuters/Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal joked about the moment his former teammate Kobe Bryant gained his respect early in his career at a memorial for the star and his daughter Gianna on Monday.

O’Neal recounted the moment that two of Bryant’s Lakers teammates complained to him that Bryant was not passing enough.

O’Neal said that as one of the team’s senior players, he went to Bryant and told him: “Kobe, there’s no ‘I’ in team.”

Bryant replied: “No, but there is a M-E in that motherf—–.”

Afterwards, O’Neal said he went back to the teammates, who he named as Lakers legends Rick Fox and Robert “Big Shot Rob” Horry, and told them: “Just get the rebound, he’s not passing.”

In a moment of levity at an otherwise sombre memorial for Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, O’Neal recounted a moment early in Bryant’s career when fellow Lakers came to him to complain about Bryant’s selfishness on court.

“The day Kobe gained my respect, the guys were complaining, saying ‘Shaq, Kobe’s not passing the ball,'” O’Neal told the crowd at the memorial, which included celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jimmy Kimmel, Usher, and Alicia Keys.

“I said: ‘I’ll talk to him.’ I said: ‘Kobe, there’s no I in team.’ And Kobe said: ‘I know, but there’s a M-E in that motherf—–.'”

Afterwards, O’Neal said he went back to the teammates, who he named as Lakers legends Rick Fox and Robert “Big Shot Rob” Horry, and told them: “Just get the rebound, he’s not passing.”

You can watch the emotional moment below:

Shaq: “I told Kobe there’s no I in team” Kobe: “I know but there’s a “ME” in that mothafucka” Legendary ????pic.twitter.com/z9hcdPaedz — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) February 24, 2020

After that lighthearted anecdote, O’Neal took a more serious and reflective tone, telling the audience: “Mamba, you were taken away from us way too soon. The next chapter of your life was just beginning, but now it’s time for us to continue your legacy.

“You said yourself that everything negative – pressure, challenges – is all an opportunity for me to rise. So we now take that sage advice, and we now rise from anguish and begin with the healing.

“Just know that we got your back little brother.”

