Kobe Bryant says there are WNBA stars who ‘could most certainly keep up’ in the NBA

NBA legend Kobe Bryant said he thinks some of the WNBA’s brightest stars could play in the NBA.

In an interview with CNN, the Black Mamba said there are current WNBA players who “could most certainly keep up” in the NBA.

Bryant cited the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi, four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore, and reigning league MVP Elena Delle Donne as women who could make their marks in the men’s game.

Kobe Bryant has long been an outspoken supporter of the WNBA, but he doubled down on his belief in the players’ abilities Wednesday when he said some stars “could most certainly keep up” in the NBA.

In speaking with CNN about how his daughter, Gianna, has rekindled his interest in the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers legend said that he thinks there are a couple of WNBA players “that could play in the NBA right now, honestly.”

“There’s a lot of players that have a lot of skill that can do it,” Bryant said.

Then Bryant named names.

“Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne,” he said. “There’s a lot of great players out there. They could most certainly keep up with them.”

Gianna Bryant – Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter – has made headlines recently for showcasing her own skills on the court. And while she’s still a bit young to decide if she’ll play in college and where she’ll go, the Black Mamba revealed that she’s “hellbent on UConn” after Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller tried to convince him to send her to UCLA.

If Bryant’s talent is genetic, as it very well appears based on some of Gianna’s highlight reels, that news is likely music to Geno Auriemma’s ears.