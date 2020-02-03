Kobe Bryant fans missed the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tribute in the Super Bowl halftime show

Ashley Collman, Business Insider US
Left: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV. Right: The halftime show tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Getty/NFL
  • Jennifer Lopez promised a “heartfelt” tribute to Kobe Bryant during the Super Bowl halftime show.
  • But many fans had a hard time catching the moment.
  • It came in the form of an illuminated cross by the stage in the latter portion of the show, glowing in Lakers colors.
Ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, halftime performer Jennifer Lopez promised there would be a “heartfelt” tribute to Kobe Bryant, the basketball legend who died in a helicopter crash a week earlier.

But after all of the dancing, singing, and fireworks, many Kobe fans were left wondering if Lopez and co-performer Shakira had decided to cut the tribute at the last minute.

“Great halftime but what happened to the Kobe Bryant tribute?? Did I miss it or something???” a Twitter user named Sakyoa asked.

“Wait, didn’t they say halftime show they were gonna do somethin special for Kobe? Did I miss something? Or am I just delusional ??” another Twitter user asked.

In fact, the tribute did happen, but it was easy to miss.

It took place during a quick change in the last few minutes of the show, as Lopez’s daughter Emme sang a stripped-down version of her mom’s hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Kobe Bryant is pictured at a Lakers game in 2009. He died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

Harry How/Getty

The cameras panned to an aerial shot of the stage, which was lit up in a cross, with purple accents off stage, the colors of Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers team.

The NFL also held a moment of silence for Bryant and his daughter Gianna during the pre-show. Bryant, his daughter, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California, while flying to a youth basketball game in foggy conditions. Bryant was 41 and his daughter was 13.