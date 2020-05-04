Kobe Bryant credited Michael Jordan’s advice for helping him win five championships with the Lakers in emotional appearance in ‘The Last Dance’

source Sue Ogrocki/Reuters

Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant made an emotional appearance in the fifth episode of “The Last Dance,” the 10-part ESPN documentary series about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January, credited Jordan’s guidance and influence for enabling him to win five NBA championships with the Lakers.

“What you get from me is from him,” Bryant said. “I don’t get five championships here without him.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Jordan is the clear star of “The Last Dance,” but for a brief moment, another NBA icon stole the show.

Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant – who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January of this year – made an emotional appearance in the fifth episode of the 10-part ESPN documentary series about Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

At the beginning of the episode, a young Bryant is seen matching up against Jordan in the 1998 NBA All-Star game at Madison Square Garden. The Black Mamba sat for an interview with the production staff before his untimely death in which he credited the GOAT’s advice and influence for helping him win five NBA championships of his own.

caption A young Kobe Bryant (right) hugs Michael Jordan. source Vince Bucci/Getty

“What you get from me is from him,” Bryant said. “I wouldn’t get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave me such great advice.”

“He’s like my big brother,” he added.

Bryant described having a “rough couple of years” when he first joined the NBA in the mid-to-late 1990s. Jordan was there to help give him insight that would make him an NBA legend in his own right.

“Nobody was really thinking much of me. I was the kid that shot a bunch of airballs,” Bryant said. “At that point, Michael provided a lot of guidance for me.”

“I had a question about shooting his turnaround shot so I asked him about it,” he added. “He gave me a great, detailed answer, but on top of that he said ‘If you ever need anything give me a call.'”

It’s no secret that Bryant emulated Jordan throughout his 20-seasons in the NBA, and he did so with much success. The Philadelphia native went on to make 18 NBA All-Star appearances and cement himself as one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court – feats that he himself said would not have been possible without the GOAT in his corner.

Check out Bryant’s comments from “The Last Dance” below: