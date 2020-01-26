Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s daughter, also died in the tragic helicopter accident that killed her father

caption Kobe and Gianna Bryant were traveling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. source Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NBA icon Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

His second-oldest daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, was also killed in the accident, according to TMZ and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

She was 13 years old.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at 41 years old.

TMZ has confirmed that his second-oldest daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, was also killed in the accident. She was 13 years old.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski independently confirmed the report.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

According to TMZ, the pair was traveling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. They were among at least five people confirmed dead in the accident, including another player and parent. Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, is not thought to be among them.

Kobe Bryant passed his love of the game on to Gianna. They had been spotted sitting courtside at NBA games in recent months, and Kobe said she aspired to one day play college basketball for UConn.