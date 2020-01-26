Kobe Bryant’s last public appearance was at an NBA game with his daughter Gigi

caption Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant at a game between the Lakers and the Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. source Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, age 41, and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, age 13, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California.

To remember him, ESPN shared of video of his last public appearance, which was with Gigi at an NBA game in Brooklyn, New York.

Bryant appeared to be giving his daughter basketball-related pointers and Gigi nodded, smiled, and laughed.

To honor the NBA icon’s legacy, ESPN showed a video of Bryant and Gigi at a December 21 game where the Brooklyn Nets played the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Gigi followed in her father’s footsteps and played basketball too, with her father coaching her team.

According to TMZ, the Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a basketball practice at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the crash occurred.

Others are honoring the NBA legend and his daughter with moments of silence and makeshift memorials.