Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna had a private funeral in Orange County last week

caption Kobe Bryant embraces his daughter Gianna at an NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, Canada, in 2016. source Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service on February 7, reports say.

Citing Bryant’s death certificate, FOX 11 and Entertainment Tonight said the venue was Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California.

Kobe, Gianna, and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at the end of January.

A public memorial service is planned for February 24 at Staples Center, a date with significance for both Kobe and Gigi.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Orange County, California last Friday, according to his death certificate.

The funeral service was held at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, on February 7, two weeks after the helicopter crash, according the document, which was published by FOX 11.

The Los Angeles Times also reported the news.

Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were among the nine passengers who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at the end of January. Their remains were returned to the Bryant family last Tuesday.

Kobe’s death certificate states states his official cause of death as “blunt trauma,” describing the “time interval between onset and death” as “rapid,” FOX 11 reported.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board indicated there was no sign of engine failure contributing to the crash, bolstering the theory that pilot disorientation amid heavy fog is most likely to blame.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 7 months.

“Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The ceremony was extremely hard for everyone as it’s still hard for them to grasp they lost two beautiful souls.”

A public memorial service is planned for February 24 at Staples Center, a date with significance for both Kobe and Gigi. February, being the second month, represents Gianna’s No. 2 jersey at the Mamba Sports Academy. The day, 24, matches one of Kobe Bryant’s two jersey numbers for the Lakers.

The memorial will also honor the seven other victims of the helicopter crash: Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan, who was the helicopter pilot.

The city of Los Angeles is grieving alongside the Bryant family, as Lakers fans erected a memorial of flowers, signs, and basketballs outside Staples Center, where Kobe Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career.

While the city has since taken down the fan-made memorial since his death, some items were sent to the Bryant residence, and the flowers were composted and spread on plants around the Staples Center.