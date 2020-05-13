This wildly hyped ‘Loft’ tiny home will be available in the US soon — see inside

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

KODA will begin shipping the KODA Loft – the company’s tiny movable home – to US customers this summer.

The KODA Light can be moved on a trailer in one piece, although a crane is required to fit the home into place.

The 310-square foot home has a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and upstairs bedroom.

KODA received constant messages from US-based clients requesting the company deliver its movable tiny home overseas, according to KODA, which is a part of Kodasema OÜ. This positive response from potential US customers inevitably incurred the company’s decision to do just that.

KODA, which has satellite offices in Europe and Canada, is now focusing the majority of its production and sales on the KODA Loft.

The Loft’s steel-reinforced timber frame allows the movable home to be lightweight and environmentally friendly, according to KODA. The wooden loft is half the weight of the KODA Concrete – the company’s concrete-based movable tiny home – and in total, weighs about 11 tons.

KODA is also trying to expand beyond just selling single Loft units. The company is now looking to create clusters of these KODA Lofts to create a KODA Park, which could come in the form of movable communities, shopping centers, villages, or business centers.

The KODA Light can be moved in one piece on a trailer, although it requires a crane to fit the home into place.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

There are a few requirements for where you can place the Loft.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

For example, the building needs to be placed on land that has leveled footing and can support the weight of the home.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

And in order to use certain amenities, the home needs to be plugged into water, electricity, and sewage points.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

But otherwise, the KODA Loft only takes one day to completely install.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

The exterior color and interior finishes can be customized according to the client’s requests.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

The exterior of the home includes a ladder that drains rainwater, an open mailbox, and a bicycle holder.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

For outdoor relaxation, there’s a small patio attached to the home.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

In total, the tiny home is about 310 square feet, giving it about 287.4 square feet of “usable floor area,” according to KODA.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

The interior of the open concept home has a plywood-lined ceiling and walls, as well as laminate flooring.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

The wool-insulated home is also four-seasons capable.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

For warmth during the winter, the floor in the living room, bathroom, and kitchen are all electrically heated.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

The tiny home also comes with a ventilation system, and KODA specifically used a lighter interior color palette to prevent the home from overheating under direct sunlight.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

The windows in the kitchen — as well as the upstairs bedroom— can open to let in fresh air.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

According to KODA, the home has a “Nordic feel.”

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

Other than the movability and minimalist living approach, the KODA Loft isn’t too different from a normal home.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

For example, there’s a full kitchen equipped with a sink, refrigerator, induction cooktop …

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

… large counter space, and several storage cabinets.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

A kitchen hood, dishwasher, and washing machine all come optional.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

The tiny home also includes a dining table, which sits at the end of the kitchen beside the living room.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

The bathroom comes with the traditional trio: a toilet, sink, and shower.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

Hot water is supplied via the water boiler.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

The back wall has large windows that fills the home with natural light.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

But at night, LED lights brighten up the tiny home.

caption KODA Loft. source Getter Kuusmaa

KODA says the Loft is also multipurpose.

caption KODA Loft. source Tõnu Tunnel

Besides serving as a home, the KODA Loft could also be converted into an office, cafe, store, or co-working space.