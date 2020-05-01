North Korean state media claimed Kim Jong Un made public appearances again after weeks of speculation about his health

caption North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks as he takes part in a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2020. source KCNA via Reuters

North Korean state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a public appearance, after weeks of speculation about his health. Business Insider could not independently confirm this report, and no photos of the event were provided.

North Korean state news agency KCNA reported early Saturday local time that Kim visited a fertilizer plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang – his first public appearance since April 11.

Kim missed the birth anniversary celebrations of his grandfather, state founder Kim Il Sung, on April 15, prompting rumors about the North Korean leader’s health.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

North Korean state media reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a public appearance after weeks of speculation about his health.

Business Insider could not independently confirm this report, and no photos of the event were provided.

North Korean state news agency KCNA reported early Saturday local time that Kim visited a fertilizer plant located north of the capital, Pyongyang – his first public appearance since April 11. South Korean-based Yonhap News Agency was the first to report that he had been sighted.

Kim missed the birth anniversary celebrations of his grandfather, state founder Kim Il Sung, on April 15, prompting rumors about the North Korean leader’s health. Reports began to circulate that he was in grave condition while recovering from cardiovascular surgery, but South Korean officials refuted the account.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.