Kris Jenner told Kendall and Khloe Kardashian about her sex life over lunch and her daughters weren’t having it

- In Thursday’s preview for an episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner appear visibly uncomfortable at a family lunch when Kris Jenner begins raving about her sex life with Corey Gamble
- “Do I have lipstick all over my face? We were just having a little make-out session in the car,” Kris asks her daughters after apologizing for showing up late. She adds, “Is my shirt on right?”
- Her daughters respond with appalled expressions, and Kardashian asks Kris to stop after she calls tiramisu “a sex dessert” and says, “I could rub this all over my body.”
- “Stop saying sex like that,” Kardashian pleads, looking around the restaurant before Kris screams the word “sex” and catches their server’s attention.
- During the preview, Kris says it’s “a little unfair” that she’s “having the time of her life” with her boyfriend while Kardashian, who recently said she isn’t interested in dating, isn’t having the same experience.
