Krispy Kreme is launching mini doughnuts that are only about 90 fewer calories than the classic glazed doughnut

caption The new mini doughnuts are available in four flavors. source Mini Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is going miniature with doughnuts that have about 90 fewer calories than a standard glazed doughnut from the chain.

The chain announced a permanent, national launch of mini doughnuts in a Monday press release.

The new item will be available in four flavors including original glazed, chocolate iced glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and strawberry iced with sprinkles.

The new mini doughnuts are fewer than 100 calories each, only about 90 calories fewer than a standard glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut, which contains about 190 calories. The launch of the menu item coincides with the start of the new year, which often brings various pledges to new dieting resolutions.

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January. That’s no good,” Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in the press release. “Sometime [sic] a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts. A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way.”

Krispy Kreme is also hosting “Mini Mondays” at participating locations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in January, when customers can get a free mini doughnut of their choice.