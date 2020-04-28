Kristen Bell’s 7-year-old daughter wrote a hilariously negative ‘opinion essay’ about the actress’ parenting methods

caption Kristen Bell shares two children with Dax Shepard. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kristen Bell shared her 7-year-old daughter Lincoln Shepard’s “first opinion essay” about the 39-year-old actress’ parenting methods in an Instagram post on Monday.

The “Veronica Mars” star said she was “quite impressed with the topic she chose as she presented her grid with opinion and evidence.”

Lincoln’s hand-drawn outline showed that the essay’s topic was “How my mommy reacts to me,” which was backed up by evidence such as, “Bad reactions,” “No patience,” “Stern voice,” and “Doesn’t believe in me.”

“Touche my young lass. Touche,” Bell wrote in response to her daughter’s argument.

Bell shares daughters Lincoln and Delta, 5, with her husband Dax Shepard. She’s previously provided insight into her life as a mother during the coronavirus pandemic and even likened her kids to “2 insane parrots” in an Instagram post on Friday.

She shared a photo that said, “Being quarantined with a talkative child is like having an insane parrot super glued to your shoulder.”

She’s also shown the family’s arts and crafts projects that they’ve done from home, including a drawing that said, “We are going to flatten the curve!”

Aware that parents have been trying to find new ways to entertain their children while stuck in their houses, the couple, who co-founded baby product company Hello Bello, launched a virtual camp on Instagram Live and Facebook for children during the pandemic.

“Almost exactly one year ago today we created Hello Bello for one reason because parenting alone is hard,” she said in the camp’s first video, adding, “And little did we know how hard it could get, because parenting alone in quarantine is, um, well, it’s impossible.”

Bell isn’t the first celebrity parent to open up about how difficult parenting is during the pandemic. Other stars like Justin Timberlake, Kim Kardashian West, and Drew Barrymore have spoken about their struggles while self-isolating with their children.