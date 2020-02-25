Kristen Bell says Dax Shepard accidentally flirted with her mom over text by sending suggestive emojis: ‘I made a huge mistake’

Kristen Bell said that Dax Shepard accidentally sent her mother a suggestive text message.

  • Kristen Bell said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday that her husband Dax Shepard accidentally flirted with her mother.
  • The actress told Ellen DeGeneres that her mother was arriving to town and sent Shepard a text that read, “Be there by 11:00,” eventually adding another message that said, “Can’t wait to see you tonight.”
  • “He meant to respond smiley face, smiley face, smiley face. Instead he responds eggplant, eggplant, eggplant,” Bell explained.
  • The star of NBC’s “The Good Place” continued, “And when he did it, he went, ‘Oh no! I made a huge mistake.'”
  • Although the situation could’ve been awkward between Shepard and his mother-in-law, Bell shared that “Thankfully, she didn’t know what an eggplant emoji was.” (Watch at the 4:35 mark in the below video.)
