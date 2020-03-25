Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are freezing rent for tenants living in their Los Angeles buildings during California’s coronavirus lockdown

caption Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are helping renters in their LA buildings. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Bell also announced on Instagram last Thursday they had donated more than $150,000 to charity No Kid Hungry, which supplies healthy meals for children due to school closures.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are reportedly helping ease the financial burden for tenants living in their Los Angeles buildings by waiving all rental fees amid the coronavirus.

The Hollywood couple made the decision to forgo rental payments for the month of April as some of their tenants are out of work due to California’s strict stay at home order, TMZ reported first.

Tenants in several of their LA buildings discovered the good news via an email sent last weekend from their rental company Pringus Property LLC.

TMZ sources said that Shepard’s sister – who acts as the property manager – wrote the email, which expressed their sympathy and promised to work with residents going forward as the US tackles a rise in cases of the coronavirus.

Aside from freezing their tenants’ rent, Bell and Shepard have also donated more than $150,000 to the charity No Kid Hungry, which has been supplying healthy meals for children due to school closures.

The economic impacts of the pandemic have hit renters hard – with millions of people worldwide now unemployed due to government-enforced self-isolation.

In the United Kingdom, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced emergency legislation last Thursday to prevent renters from being evicted during the crisis.

Similarly, on March 18, US President Donald Trump introduced measures to protect tenants and homeowners from eviction – but only for those living in properties owned by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Housing advocates and attorneys across the country are now demanding a nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.