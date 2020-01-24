Kumail Nanjiani gets emotional after Jimmy Kimmel gives him desserts after a year of a no-sugar, no-carb diet that got him jacked for Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

caption Kumail Nanjiani didn’t expect Jimmy Kimmel to give him junk food during his appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” source ABC

Kumail Nanjiani appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and was thrilled when the late-night host surprised him with a box of pizza and a mobile filled with sugary desserts.

Nanjiani stayed away from refined sugar and carbs for a year in order to get fit for his role in Marvel’s upcoming movie “The Eternals,” in addition to working out frequently.

The actor literally started shaking when he bit into all the treats Kimmel gave him.

The 41-year-old actor appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and spoke about the sacrifices he made to get ripped for his upcoming movie.

“You work out every day and you sort of learn to enjoy it, but the diet is the hardest thing,” Nanjiani said. “I have not had pizza or a donut in over a year. I’ve had no refined sugar in a year, I’ve had almost no carbs at all.”

Elaborating on how difficult it was to avoid unhealthy foods, the actor said: “You know what my snack is? I get a bag of sugar snap peas and I eat them. That’s what I’ve been doing at night when I’m like, ‘I’m a little hungry. I’m going to treat myself.'”

Nanjiani told Kimmel that he got back from filming two days prior and was looking forward to finally getting to indulge in whatever treats he wanted. Then, a mobile of sugary desserts appeared in front of him and he was given a box of pizza.

caption Kumail Nanjiani was delighted when Jimmy Kimmel presented him with a mobile filled with treats. source ABC

“Are you serious? Are you joking? Oh my God. This is for me?” the actor said, in pure shock. “I’m literally going to cry right now. I’m not joking.”

Nanjiani then bit into a slice of pizza and said, “I’m shaking,” before sampling the other treats.

But the actor didn’t stop there. As the interview continued and Kimmel asked the “Big Sick” star about Apple TV Plus’ “Little America,” which he executive produced, Nanjiani kept eating and could barely focus on the questions.

Nanjiani spoke about the show between bites and lost his train of thought, saying: “What are we talking about?”

caption Kumail Nanjiani could hardly focus on Jimmy Kimmel’s questions. source ABC

Kimmel went on to say that he’s never had a guest eat throughout the duration of an interview and in response, Nanjiani said: “You don’t understand. I’m shaking. I’m so excited. My heart is beating so fast.”

Nanjiani took fans by surprise in December 2019 when he posted two shirtless photos revealing his incredible physical transformation.

In his lengthy caption, the “Silicon Valley” star said, “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long.”

Nanjiani also said he was blessed to work “with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world” to get in the best shape possible for the action movie.

During his interview with Kimmel, the actor said that he took the now-viral photos shortly before Christmas because he wasn’t sure if he’d “look like this again,” especially after the holidays.

“So I was like, ‘I want to take a picture, just so I have it. But as soon as I saw the picture, I was like, ‘The world must see this,'” he said.

Watch Nanjiani’s full interview with Kimmel in the video below (the late-night host surprises him with junk food at 6:34).