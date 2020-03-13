Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller made last-minute changes to Trump’s error-riddled coronavirus speech before he delivered it

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top adviser, and Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser, took the lead in writing the president’s error-riddled coronavirus speech to the nation on Wednesday night.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and top adviser, and Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser, took the lead in writing President Donald Trump’s error-riddled address to the nation about the coronavirus on Wednesday night.

The two aides, who have no public health or medical expertise and haven’t been deeply involved in the administration’s coronavirus response effort, made edits to the speech until just minutes before Trump delivered it via teleprompter on live television.

And while Kushner hadn’t attended any meetings of the White House task force handling the pandemic, many aides involved in the response effort weren’t consulted or were ignored during the speechwriting process, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Top health experts in the Trump administration weren’t able to review a final draft of the speech, The Washington Post reported.

The 10-minute speech was widely viewed as a disaster: Trump made at least six false or misleading statements, futures for the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted as he spoke, and the president incited widespread panic.

Trump falsely said that his travel ban on Europeans applied to all of Europe and suggested Americans would be subjected to it. In fact, the ban only applies to the Schengen region, which excludes the UK and Ireland, and doesn’t apply to US citizens and permanent residents, as well as some of their family members.

Trump also incorrectly said the travel ban would apply to cargo and trade – a statement he later corrected on Twitter.

The president also falsely claimed that US insurance companies had agreed to waive patient copayments for coronavirus treatment, when in fact industry officials only agreed to wave patient costs for testing, a far more limited offer.

Kushner pushed for the national address as a way to calm the nation’s fears and illustrate that the administration is taking the crisis seriously, but other White House aides, including Kellyanne Conway, thought the address was a bad idea, the Journal reported.

Trump has made several other significant misleading statements about the coronavirus and has repeatedly downplayed the threat the pandemic poses to the country. In late February, Trump even insisted that the number of infected Americans will fall “close to zero” “within a couple days.”