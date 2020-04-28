Kylie Jenner is facing backlash after seemingly ignoring social distancing rules by inviting her friend Stassie over to her mansion

caption Kylie Jenner invited her longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou to her mansion. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The 22-year-old makeup mogul previously asked her 172 million Instagram followers to stay home, social distance, and take the novel coronavirus seriously.

After seeing her spending time with Karanikolaou, who hasn’t appeared in Jenner’s previous Instagram content while self-isolating, people called Jenner out for thinking she’s “above the rules.”

Kylie Jenner is receiving criticism for seemingly breaking social distancing orders by having her friend Stassie Karanikolaou over to her house on Monday.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder, who recently bought a $36.5 million mansion, posted a series of videos of her and Karanikolaou laying out by the pool and doing TikTok dances – less than six feet apart – on her Instagram story.

Jenner and Karanikolaou, both California residents, seemingly ignored the Director of the California Department of Public Health’s stay-at-home order, which asks Californians to remain in their place of residence “except as needed to maintain continuity of operation of the federal critical infrastructure sectors.” The order was announced on March 19 and remains in place.

The reality star previously told fans that she’s staying home during the pandemic and said that her pregnancy with her daughter Stormi Webster, which she kept a secret, prepared her for quarantine as she “didn’t leave the house for months.”

And after US Surgeon General Jerome Adams pleaded with Jenner to use her platform to communicate the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic to her followers, she begged her fans to “stay inside” and “practice social-distancing, self-quarantine” on her Instagram story.

After people saw Jenner hanging out with Karanikolaou, who hasn’t appeared to self-isolate with Jenner before Monday, they criticized the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star for not following her own advice.

Why is nobody talking about Kylie Jenner ignoring stay at home orders and social distancing to go visit her friend ? Meanwhile she’s telling people on social media they need to stay home. It’s just another example of how rich people think they’re above the rules. — Athena (@thenabeanz) April 21, 2020

isn’t ms kylie jenner the one that was like I didn’t leave the house for 40 days while encouraging social distancing and now she’s with stands lmao — ♡ (@karensidiot) April 22, 2020

so everyone’s talking about kylie jenner making tik toks but not the fact that she just broke the rules of lockdown and randomly let her friend come into her house? great influence — ???????????? (@lewjrrdn) April 28, 2020

Honestly perplexed by Kylie Jenner going to hangout with Stassie, while encouraging her followers to stay home, self isolate, and social distance. It would be one thing if she was a typical 22 year old but she has a baby girl at home. Thats just irresponsible & she was barefoot?? — cori (@_corimackenzie) April 21, 2020

In a time when many celebrities become increasingly unrelatable, people also asserted that Jenner thinks she’s above the rules.

It’s so nice so many people I have on Instagram up Kylie Jenner’s ass liking her tiktoks on there. Shame she’s breaking social distancing ain’t it ???? rules don’t apply if you’re famous I’ve heard ????????‍♀️ — Abi Coleman (@abijemma3) April 28, 2020

Kylie Jenner isn’t following the rules — prudence (@yiddysmallz) April 22, 2020

I love how social distancing doesn't apply to celebrities — alex (@alexhm225) April 28, 2020

Her decision to have her friend over isn’t the first time she’s appeared to ignore social distancing efforts. On April 21, multiple outlets reported that Jenner visited Karanikolaou’s house in California.

A representative for Jenner didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.