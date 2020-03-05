Kylie Jenner and her best friend Stassie wore matching see-through dresses

caption Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou recently went on vacation together to the Bahamas. source @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, wore the same see-through Jacquemus dress during their vacation in the Bahamas.

Jenner and Karanikolaou paired the look with coordinating Jacquemus earrings and shoes.

This isn’t the first time the two have worn matching outfits.

Kylie Jenner and her best friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, just took the sheer-dress trend to another level.

While on vacation in the Bahamas, the two shared photos on Instagram in which they were wearing the same $363 see-through Jacquemus dress.

Jenner also shared another close-up picture that showed off their accessories. “another day another slay,” she captioned the photo.

The makeup mogul wore a sheer, pink dress with $282 Jacquemus mismatched beaded drop earrings, and $653 mule leather sandals from the same designer. Karanikolaou wore the same dress and accessories but in orange. Although the dresses were sold out at the time of writing, the earrings and sandals are still available for purchase.

This isn’t the first time Jenner and Karanikolaou have worn matching outfits. In 2019, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of the two wearing the same Maisie Wilen crop top and leggings set in different colors.

Jenner is also no stranger to wearing Jacquemus pieces while on vacation. In March 2019, the 22-year-old star posted a picture on Instagram wearing an all-white outfit from the brand’s spring 2019 collection.