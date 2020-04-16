Kylie Jenner clapped back at commenters who criticized her post-baby body

caption Kylie Jenner expertly clapped back at a commenter who said she looked “better” before pregnancy. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Comments by Celebs, an Instagram account that documents celebrity social media comments, captured an interaction between Kylie Jenner and a commenter who criticized her post-baby body.

The exchange happened when a fan account shared a 2017 photo of the reality star, and someone commented: “wow she’s so skinny here ???? ???? ????,” while another replied, “she was better.”

Jenner responded to the unsolicited criticism of her body, writing back, “i birthed a baby.”

Kylie Jenner has no time for post-baby body shaming.

In a comment captured by Comments by Celebs, an Instagram account that documents celebrity social media comments, the reality star expertly clapped back at criticism of her post-baby body.

The exchange happened after a fan-run account posted a 2017 photo of Jenner at the opening of a Sugar Factory store, and a commenter wrote, “wow she’s so skinny here ???? ???? ????.” Another replied, “she was better.” Jenner jumped in with a pithy response to the negative comments, writing, “i birthed a baby.”

After initially keeping the pregnancy secret, Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. Jenner shared the news in an emotional Instagram post and a YouTube video titled “To Our Daughter.”

The makeup mogul later discussed the changes her body went through during her private pregnancy.

“My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me,” she told Jordyn Woods, her former best friend, in a video from that year. “I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger.”

Jenner said that while pregnancy changed her body, she has no regrets

Still, she said in the video that her pregnancy was “a beautiful thing,” adding that she wouldn’t change a thing about her experience.

Jenner also opened up in a 2018 interview with Glamour UK about her pregnancy’s effects on her body.

“Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age,” Jenner said. “But I really don’t care.”

She also told the magazine that she’s developed a thick skin when it comes to criticism.

“So many negative things come at me all the time,” she said. “Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin. Nothing has lasted so long that I haven’t gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumor emerges, I know it will pass, too. Everything in life is transient.”