Kylie Jenner says she’s going on a ‘hair health journey’ and is embracing her natural beauty right now

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her followers that she is on a “hair health journey,” showing off her shoulder-length, natural hair for what she says is the first time.

She also sported natural nails in a separate Instagram live video that was filmed the same day.

“I just feel like this is such a good time to just take your hair out and your nails out,” Jenner said of her natural look.

Kylie Jenner is known for her chameleon-like beauty statements, often dying her hair or wearing wigs to change up her look.

But since she’s been spending time at her Hidden Hills, California, home, Jenner has opted to let her natural beauty shine.

Jenner recently took to Instagram to show off her natural hair in an Instagram Story.

caption Jenner posted a video of her natural, shoulder-length hair. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner sported brown, shoulder-length hair in the short video, flipping it back and forth. She wrote “hair health journey rn” on the clip, highlighting the difference between the new look and the myriad of hairstyles she typically wears.

She also showed off her hair in an Instagram live video with her friend Stassi Karanikolaou, who immediately noticed Jenner’s new look.

In the video, Karanikolaou complimented Jenner’s hair and makeup, and Jenner told her that she did it herself with a “Dyson thing,” though it’s unclear which Dyson product Jenner was referring to.

“This is actually the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” Jenner said in the video with Karanikolaou.

caption Jenner also sported natural nails. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Karanikolaou then noticed that Jenner had natural nails in the video as well, which Jenner seemed to feel embarrassed of.

“Stop! I feel so uncomfortable,” she said after Karanikolaou pointed out her nails, which were painted a pretty shade of pink. But Jenner then went on to note that she decided to take her nails off as an act of self-care.

“My nails didn’t even need to be taken off,” she said. “I just feel like this is such a good time to just take your hair out and your nails out. No lashes.”

“We’re just natural queens,” Karanikolaou agreed.

“Just so natural,” Jenner said, seeming to joke, as she was still wearing makeup in the video.

Jenner didn’t indicate whether or not she would be sticking with a more natural look full-time, but it will likely be a while before she incorporates wigs back into her day-to-day.

