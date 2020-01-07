People are calling Kylie Jenner a hypocrite for wearing fur after she mourned animals dying in the Australian bushfires

Kylie Jenner at the 2019 premiere of Travis Scott's Netflix documentary.

Kylie Jenner at the 2019 premiere of Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary.
Rich Fury/Getty Images

  • Kylie Jenner recently posted on Instagram urging her fans to donate to a wildlife rescue in Australia, where bushfires have killed an estimated 500 million animals.
  • “This breaks my heart,” she wrote, alongside a photo of a koala.
  • Later that day, Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing $1,480 mules that the Louis Vuitton website says are made from “luxurious mink fur.”
  • People on Twitter have accused her of hypocrisy and “tone deaf” fashion choices.
Kylie Jenner’s recent Instagram story has sparked accusations of hypocrisy and “tone deaf” fashion choices.

On Saturday, Jenner posted multiple Instagram stories urging her fans to donate to a wildlife rescue in Australia, where widespread bushfires have killed an estimated 500 million animals.

“This breaks my heart,” she wrote, alongside a photo of a koala that she reposted from her sister Kim Kardashian West.

January 4, 2020 @kyliejenner ig story

January 4, 2020 @kyliejenner ig story

Hours later, however, Jenner posted a photo of herself wearing $1,480 mules the Louis Vuitton website says are made from “luxurious mink fur.”

January 4, 2020 @kyliejenner ig story

Many people have pointed out the apparent disconnect between these two updates and accused Jenner of expressing “faux concern” about animals.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have drawn ire for wearing fur, though some members of the family have changed course in recent years.

In 2018, Kardashian West said she had given up wearing real fur and later said she had all her favorite pieces remade using faux fur.

In fact, Kardashian West recently implied that she and her sisters had contributed to relief efforts in Australia but resisted publicizing it – a tweet that also received backlash over perceived hypocrisy. Many people contrasted evidence of the Kardashian family’s large carbon footprint, like constant private-jet use, with the effects of Australia’s climate disaster.

Representatives for Jenner and the Kardashian family didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.