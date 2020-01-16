Kylie Jenner channeled Isabella from ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’ in a metallic green jacket

- source
- Kylie Jenner announced the release of a new Kylie Cosmetics lipstick and liner on Instagram.
- The 22-year-old beauty mogul is wearing a metallic green Dior jacket, gray Good American jeans, and a Chanel tank top in the photo.
- The color of Jenner’s jacket is reminiscent of an outfit Hilary Duff wore in Disney’s “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”
Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit is conjuring up some serious early-2000s nostalgia.
On Wednesday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to promote a new Kylie Cosmetics lipstick and liner in the shade “Girls Trip,” which is set to launch on January 22.
In the Instagram photo, Jenner was wearing a metallic green leather Dior jacket that looked very similar to the performance outfit Hilary Duff wore as Isabella to sing “What Dreams Are Made Of” in “The Lizzie McGuire Movie.”
- Disney
In the film, Isabella wears a cropped metallic green jacket that features crisscross details along the front and sides. She paired it with a high-low skirt of the same color. Jenner, on the other hand, took a different approach with her outfit.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder paired the jacket with gray Good American jeans, a Chanel tank top, and sunglasses. An acrylic box bag holding a lipstick can also be seen next to Jenner in the photo.
Although the luxury designer pieces she wore aren’t available for purchase at the time of writing, Jenner’s $179 good vintage twisted seam jeans are still for sale.
This isn’t the first time she has worn an outfit in a similar color. In July, Jenner shared a photo wearing a green crop top and leggings from Maisie Wilen alongside one of her best friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou.
