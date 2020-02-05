Kylie Jenner said her daughter Stormi is allergic to nuts, a year after the 2-year-old was hospitalized with an allergy

source Pierre Suu/GC Images

In a new Harper’s Bazaar video detailing everything she eats in a day, Kylie Jenner said her house is nut-free because her daughter Stormi is allergic to all nuts.

Nut allergies can lead to a medical emergency, and may be the reason Stormi was hospitalized last summer.

Nut, and particularly peanut, allergies have become drastically more common in the past 15 years, but prevention treatment methods are advancing rapidly too.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A typical day of meals in the life of Kylie Jenner may include celery juice, bone broth, a tuna sandwich, or enchiladas.

But one food that’s never on her household’s menu is nuts because her daughter, Stormi, is allergic to all of them, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and owner of Kylie Cosmetics said in a new video for Harpar’s Bazaar.

Stormi, who turned two last week, was hospitalized for a day last summer due to an allergy – an ordeal that Jenner shared on Instagram at the time, without disclosing what exactly the allergy was.

“God bless all the moms with sick babies,” Jenner wrote on Instagram last summer after Stormi was treated and returned home safely. “I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

caption Kylie Jenner, pictured with Stormi and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Allergies to tree nuts – including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts -are among the eight most common food allergies, affecting up to 1% of the US population, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

An allergy to peanuts, which aren’t tree nuts, is especially and increasingly common among kids, with the number of affected children tripling between 1997 and 2008, Business Insider previously reported. Today, the US Food and Drug Administration reports about 1 million American children are allergic.

About 30% of people allergic to peanuts are also allergic to tree nuts. It sounds like Stormi is one of them.

Nut allergies of any type can can range from mild to severe, with the most mild cases causing symptoms like a runny nose and the most serious cases resulting in anaphylaxis, which can constrict breathing and be fatal.

Other symptoms can include stomach cramping, indigestion, hives, swelling, and fainting.

Last week, the FDA approved the first ever drug to treat peanut allergies in children

The only sure-fire way for a person with a nut allergy to prevent a reaction is to avoid the allergen entirely, but “even with strict avoidance, inadvertent exposures can and do occur,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement last week.

That’s why the administration’s announcement Sunday, that it had approved the first drug, Palforzia, to help treat peanut allergies, was a relief for many parents and medical professionals.

“When used in conjunction with peanut avoidance, Palforzia provides an FDA-approved treatment option to help reduce the risk of these allergic reactions in children with peanut allergy,” Marks continued.

There have also been recent advances in peanut allergy prevention in the past several years, with guidelines from the National Institutes of Health updated in 2017 to advise parents on how to introduce at-risk babies to the nuts early on. Previously, parents were simply advised to avoid nuts altogether.

The update was based on strong research finding that the “introduction of peanut early in life significantly lowered the risk of developing peanut allergy by age five,” Dr. Daniel Rotrosen, director of NIAID’s division of allergy, immunology and transplantation, said in a statement.