Kylie Jenner tested Stormi’s patience in a trending food challenge and the 2-year-old’s reaction was too cute

Kylie Jenner tested her daughter Stormi Webster’s ability to follow directions in a TikTok trend called the “Fruit Snack Challenge.” She shared the video to her Instagram on Monday.

In the video, the 22-year-old makeup mogul places a bowl of chocolates in front of her 2-year-old, telling her that she can have three if she waits for Jenner to return from the bathroom.

Webster stays put on the couch, eyeing the chocolates and nearly grabbing one before restraining herself and reciting, “Patience, patience.”

Once Jenner comes back into the room, Webster squeals in excitement and leaps toward the chocolates.

After watching the video, Twitter users were taken by the child’s adorable reaction and amazed by her self-control.

After her followers watched Stormi defeat the challenge, many of them applauded the 2-year-old and compared her behavior to their own children.

“OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint,” Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, wrote.

Chrissy Teigen commented, “ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles. I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over.”

Jenner’s fans were also bewildered by the 2-year-old’s remarkable discipline, noting that she has more self-control than many adults.

They also gushed over how adorable Stormi is and asked Jenner to share more videos of her daughter.

Others pointed out how intelligent the child is for her age and credited Jenner’s parenting skills.

While many were initially skeptical that the reality star would be a mature mom as she gave birth at 20 years old, her fans asserted that this video served as proof that she’s a dedicated mother – regardless of her young age.

Stormi, whom Jenner shares with her ex Travis Scott, also recently snagged his fans’ attention after she took over the rapper’s Fortnite concert, which drew 12.3 million users. After she appeared on Scott’s Instagram livestream, they also begged him for more videos of his daughter.