Kylie Jenner unapologetically showed off her stretch marks and fans are calling it a ‘nice change for the Kardashian/Jenner family’

Kylie Jenner revealed the stretch marks on her chest in a selfie she shared on her Instagram story on Monday.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul, who’s been accused of over-editing her social media photos in the past, surprised her more than 175 million followers by electing to expose the scarring.

Many fans praised Jenner for showing her stretch marks rather than hiding them and called the decision “a nice change for the Kardashian/Jenner family.”

Kylie Jenner gave her more than 175 million followers an up-close view of her stretch marks on her Instagram story on Monday, prompting the 22-year-old makeup mogul’s fans to applaud her for exposing the scarring.

Although she used a filter in the story, Jenner snapped the bikini selfie from a low angle, providing a close look at the seemingly unedited stretch marks on her chest.

“Pregnant people or those who gain weight rapidly for any reason may also notice stretch marks appearing on their breasts, bellies, thighs, upper arms, or buttocks,” Insider’s own Sophia Mitrokostas previously reported. And once someone has stretch marks, there are few things – aside from surgical treatment – that people can do to reverse them, plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Newman told Insider.

Known for having a curated, flashy social media presence, Jenner has recently been accused of editing her photos to distort her body in unnatural ways. Her sisters – Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian – have also received criticism for appearing to alter their bodies in pictures.

So when Jenner opted to show her stretch marks rather than edit or hide them, many of her fans applauded her and said that the decision reflected “growth.”

Kylie showing her stretch marks on IG stories. That’s a nice change for the Kardashian/Jenner family. — Kiwanie Navarro (@kiwaniee) May 11, 2020

Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth. pic.twitter.com/ecnWRHErPs — ♡ Sofia♡ (@HiddlesWhore1) May 12, 2020

I finally like a normal human after seeing that @KylieJenner also has boob stretch marks! pic.twitter.com/3moyCCznCd — ????Rosa???? (@ladybee_89) May 11, 2020

Kylie Jenner just showed her stretch marks on Instagram. Thank God. I was starting to think she was an alien or robot. — Ẹ????????Č???? (@ericabeancobain) May 12, 2020

@KylieJenner showing her boobs’ stretch marks and having no issue with it!!! ♥️♥️ you go girl — fer (@kylieIands) May 11, 2020

@KylieJenner has stretch marks I can breathe now — Kat (@astudillokat) May 12, 2020

Others said that seeing Jenner with stretch marks inspired them to feel proud and comfortable with their own bodies.

Knowing that Kylie has stretch marks on her boobs and is okay with them kinda makes me okay with my own — Lang Lang (@LerangAAK) May 12, 2020

Kylie Jenner has stretch marks on her boobies, and idk why but this makes me feel like it’s okay that I too have stretch marks — ???? (@mystic_lee) May 12, 2020

If Kylie has stretch marks and it's still rocking it, why can we accept that on ourselves ? pic.twitter.com/IAHOoERO78 — Lorraine (@lorenavillalobs) May 11, 2020

Jenner, who shares her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex Travis Scott, has previously addressed the way pregnancy changed her body. During an Instagram Q&A in October 2019, a fan asked the Kylie Cosmetics founder about how her body changed after carrying Stormi.

“I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn’t!” she answered, continuing, “Once I accepted the change my confidence came back. It just takes time.”

Jenner added that the stretch marks are most noticeable on her breasts, butt, and thighs but said that she’s “just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi.”

She also recently clapped back at fans who pointed out she looked “so skinny” in a throwback photo from 2017. She replied, “i birthed a baby.”

This also isn’t the first time Jenner has shown off scarring on her body. The reality star has a visible scar on one of her legs that she got during a game of hide-and-seek with Kendall Jenner when she was 5.

“I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate,” Jenner explained in a 2011 fan Q&A. “After a while, when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped, and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg.”

She’s since shown the leg scar in Instagram photos and even put it on display for a 2018 GQ cover shoot.