Kylie Jenner recreated Kourtney Kardashian’s most epic fights on TikTok and her oldest sister had the best response

- Kylie Jenner/Instagram; E!
- Kylie Jenner relived some of Kourtney Kardashian‘s most memorable moments on E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in a series of TikTok videos she shared on Tuesday.
- In the video, the 22-year-old makeup mogul and her friend Stassie Karanikolaou dress up and impersonate the Kardashian sisters around Jenner’s newly purchased $36.5 million mansion in Los Angeles.
- After watching the clip, the eldest Kardashian sibling commented, “An icon (I’m talking about me).”
- However, Jenner also faced backlash for including Karanikolaou in the videos, as it appeared she wasn’t following social distancing rules by inviting her friend over to her house.
