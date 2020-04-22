Victoria’s Secret parent L Brands plummets 27% after Sycamore tries to back out of acquiring majority stake

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands plummeted 27% in Wednesday’s trading session after private equity firm Sycamore Partners signaled that it is looking to abandon its previously announced acquisition of Victoria’s Secret.

L Brands announced in late February that it would sell a 55% stake in the troubled lingerie maker to Sycamore Partners, valuing the company at $1.1 billion. L Brands planned to refocus the company on its Bath and Body Works brand.

Now, Sycamore is arguing that L Brands breached its deal terms by closing stores, furloughing employees, and not paying April rent in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands cratered 27% in Wednesday’s trading session after Bloomberg reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners was looking to abandon its planned acquisition of a majority stake in Victoria’s Secret.

In February, the two firms announced that Sycamore would spend $525 million to acquire a 55% stake in the company, valuing the lingerie maker at $1.1 billion. L Brands planned to refocus the company on its Bath and Body Works brand.

Now, Sycamore is seeking to terminate the proposed deal on grounds that L Brands breached deal terms amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to court filings. Sycamore argued that when L Brand’s closed all Victoria’s Secret stores in mid-March, furloughed its employees, and didn’t pay April rent, L Brands breached its promise “to conduct the Business in the ordinary course consistent with past practice.”

Sycamore also argued that these “voluntary actions” caused “severe damage” to the Victoria’s Secret brand that cannot be repaired.

“That these actions were taken as a result of or in response to the Covid-19 pandemic is no defense,” Sycamore added in the filing.

In late March, Women’s Wear Daily reported that the deal was at risk due to the coronavirus.

Shares of L Brands were halted for nearly an hour Wednesday afternoon. Priced around $9.42, the stock is down 48% year-to-date.