Lady Gaga had to be carried to her InStyle cover shoot because fashion

caption Lady Gaga was promoting her new album “Chromatica.” source @instylemagazine Instagram

InStyle Magazine posted behind-the-scenes videos of Lady Gaga being carried to the set of her photoshoot.

Gaga’s dress, combined with the collar and elbow-length cuffs she was wearing, meant that she was unable to even turn her head, let alone walk.

Therefore, she had to be carried by an assistant to the set, and could be heard shouting the word “fashion” as she was carried with her arms crossed over her chest.

Lady Gaga had to be carried onto the set of her InStyle photoshoot because of “fashion,” as the singer put it herself.

Gaga is the cover star of InStyle Magazine’s May issue, and was dressed in an elaborate hot pink, Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. She was also wearing a Gasoline Glamour leather collar, studded with spikes, and Manuel Albarran’s elbow-length cuffs.

The resulting combination of these items meant that Gaga was unable to walk or even move properly, and could not turn her head in the outfit. This resulted in Gaga being carried to the set, videos of which InStyle posted to their Instagram story.

While being carried, Gaga sang the word “fashion” with her arms crossed over her chest to preserve the outfit. The Oscar-winner also modelled a slightly more practical outfit.

Gaga is promoting “Chromatica,” her new album, and discussed it with InStyle. “I made this music, and then I listened back to all of it, and it told the story of my life like a tapestry,” Gaga told InStyle.

“I’m very proud of it because while it’s fun and celebratory, if you listen to those lyrics, you really will know my heart. It’s like the music is giving you permission to go on. Even if you’ve had the worst day ever, it’s OK to dance.”

